LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s cross-country team enters 2022 with a very different look.
Seven athletes who were on the team a year ago are no longer in the program, be it due to graduation, transferring or focusing on academics. Four additional athletes among the 12 on the Mountaineers’ roster this fall are redshirting or unable to run this season for various reasons — illness and injury among them.
That leaves head coach Ben Welch in a scenario where the team is “absolutely” rebuilding, he said. Five returners are among the eight athletes running for Eastern, though none of them have competed at nationals and just two — Madelyn Nichols and Kendall Bonzani — ran in the conference championship race last fall.
“It’s a pretty different crew. Just kind of rolling through who we have back,” Welch said.
Arguably the biggest loss is Michelle Herbes, who has competed at the national championships four times in her career but has been impacted by injury and won’t be competing this fall, Welch said.
The mass turnover could be discouraging to many teams, including young ones like Eastern, which has two freshmen and three sophomores among its eight remaining runners. Yet Welch said the opposite is happening.
“It’s remarkable how upbeat they are considering what we’re missing over what we should have had,” the 32nd-year head coach said. “Really good attitudes, especially considering all the adversity that hit them. A lot of groups, if there was a train wreck like that they would crumble. They have a great attitude.”
And while the experience may not be there, it’s replaced with potential. Welch said the team’s annual time trials found this group in a better place than the team was at the same time a year ago.
“We actually had a surprisingly good time trial, much better than last year’s,” he said.
Nichols and Bonzani, and graduate student Dierdre McKay, fall into the role of the team’s most experienced runners. The two sophomores finished about 30 seconds apart — Nichols in 53rd and Bonzani in 59th — at last year’s Cascade Collegiate Conference championships.
McKay missed last season due to illness, but is bouncing back well, as indicated by her time trial performance.
“Dierdre, that is one of her better ones. She was out for almost a year, too. She was getting her way back on the track last spring,” Welch said.
Three other athletes who didn’t compete in cross-county a year ago for Eastern — one who was redshirting and two are new to the program — also showed potential in the time trials.
“Lauryn Mitchell, who redshirted cross last year, had a really good run in the time trials, but she is more of an 800 specialist, so we’ll see how 5K is,” Welch said.
Riley Morris, a freshman from Burns, brings championship mettle to the program. She was part of a championship-winning Hilanders squad in 2019 and has two top-10 finishes and a third in the top 12 in three OSAA state championship races.
She has also dealt with injury issues, but Welch said she currently is “running pretty well.”
A wildcard for EOU could be senior Elizabeth Young. Welch said Young is actually a 2016 high school graduate who spent time at Walla Walla Community College then spent several years overseas.
“She is just coming back into it but ran remarkably well” at the time trial, Welch said.
Junior Jessica McDonald and freshman Audrey Gerding round out the roster.
EOU gets an early look at its conference opposition Friday, Sept. 9, in the CCC Preview, which is being run in Talent. College of Idaho is the runaway favorite in the CCC, Welch said, but most of the other programs are lacking numbers, as EOU is, meaning if the potential plays out, Eastern could finish higher than the fourth it was slated in the preseason by CCC coaches.
“Everyone else is kind of in the same boat we are, just number issues,” he said.
Eastern hosts its annual home invitational a week later on Sept. 16 at La Grande Country Club. The CCC Championships are back in Talent on Nov. 4, with EOU running just two additional races between the home meet and the conference title race.
