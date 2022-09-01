LA GRANDE — There were a lot of positives to the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team’s season-opening trip to Florida last month.
The Mountaineers came away with some valuable experience, improved team chemistry and most importantly a pair of wins during the excursion to southern Florida.
(The trip) was a good indicator of where we can go. And obviously the potential that this group has, if they can keep working hard,” EOU head coach Jake Plocher said of the games against No. 6 Keiser, St. Thomas and Ave Maria. “We feel pretty comfortable and confident as long as we can keep progressing.”
The Mountaineers dropped their opener against Kaiser, 3-0, before rallying for a pair of 1-0 wins over St. Thomas and Ave Maria. Keiser won national titles in 2020 and 2021, the first since team since Lee University to win back-to-back national championships. The Flames claimed four straight from 2008-11.
Plocher said the Hawks were a good test for the Mountaineers to start the season.
"There were some good things, obviously some first game jitters and errors that were made, but going into game two and even game three, we did a much better job of kind of cleaning that up, the sixth-year head coach said.
Plocher, who is 66-19-11 at Eastern, said the Mountaineers were much better controlling possession in the two wins and sophomore goalie Madeline Barker was rock solid in net.
“I think Maddie is one of the best goalies in the nation,” he said. “She's really been able to kind of make strides from her freshman year. Going into game two and game three, she did a good job of kind of putting game one behind her. She wasn't tested as much obviously, but was able to organize the defense and the defense definitely played lights out those two games as well.”
Plocher said the trip was an opportunity for an already close-knit bunch to spend more time together and bond.
“That's just obviously a byproduct of kind of being on the road for six to eight days,” he said. “It gives them an opportunity to kind of really get to know one another. It was nice to be able to do that. And I think everyone was very happy to be back in La Grande and in their own beds.”
The Mountaineers open the home schedule on Monday, Sept. 5, against the University of Jamestown from the Great Plains Athletic Conference. While this is the first matchup between the two programs, the Jimmies are a program Plocher is very familiar with from his time at Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“I'm fairly familiar with Jamestown and even their coaching staff. So it's great that they're gonna be able to come down,” he said. “They had a great year last year, they won the GPAC and made it to the national tournament. So to be able to have a team of that caliber out this way is nice.”
Jamestown, which is off to an 0-2-0 start, following losses to No. 9 Aquinas College and No. 10 University of the Cumberlands, will meet No. 4 Oregon Institute of Technology on Sept. 2 and Northwest University on Sept. 4 in La Grande before the matchup with the Mountaineers. Plocher is excited about the chance to watch the Jimmies in person before squaring off on the pitch.
“It'll be nice that we also have an opportunity to watch them play a couple of times to get a better feel for them,” he said. “Should be a fun game.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.