LA GRANDE — Not many dads get the front-row seat that Klel Carson had when his son, Braden, won the 126-pound weight division at the 2020 Class 4A state championship.
Carson, La Grande High School’s wrestling coach, now has two sons competing on the team at a high level. For the Carson family, wrestling provides a special bond between father and sons.
“They kind of grew up in the program,” Klel Carson said. “It’s been a part of the whole family and it’s just really rewarding being able to coach them and have the best seat in the house for their accomplishments.”
Klel Carson has been coaching wrestling for 28 years, which has made the sport a big part of the family. Braden’s younger brother, Kai, began wrestling when he was around 4 years old and now gets the chance to compete on the high school team. The freshman recently won the 120-pound weight division at the OSAA 4A Special District 4 meet on Saturday, June 12.
For Braden Carson, the goal for his junior year is back-to-back state championships. He took the district crown in the 138-pound weight division and improved to 10-0 on the season.
Braden and Kai Carson are poised to compete at the 4A state championship on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26. La Grande is coming off its first wrestling title since 1996 last season, with Braden Carson returning as the reigning champion in the 126-pound weight division.
Whether it be wrestling or activities at home, the Carson brothers are always competing. Klel Carson noted that a spikeball match or board game at the Carson house can become heated. Even though the family is competitive, the brothers use that to help each other improve in the sport.
“I like having my brother there as a partner there to push me,” Kai Carson said. “There’s a lot of wrestling talk when we go home.”
Klel Carson’s daughter, Alaina, was a six-time all-state athlete across soccer and softball at the high school level. He joked that if the brothers get too confident in their achievements, there are trophies and medals from their older sister lying around as a reminder to stay humble.
Coaching is about more than just teaching wrestling for Klel. He also strives to help his athletes become strong individuals who are prepared to have successful lives.
“After practice, we always have a talk about being good people and growing up to be good husbands and fathers,” he said.
For Klel Carson, the culture on the La Grande wrestling team comes down to creating a close-knit mentality, whether that involves his own kids or the many athletes he has coached over the years.
“It’s a big family, and the whole team atmosphere is what we try to create as coaches,” he said.
Outside of wrestling, the off switch for the Carsons involves bonding outside of the sport they all know and love.
“We won’t talk about sports sometimes and we’ll just play family games and have fun,” Braden Carson said.
That competitive mentality can be difficult to switch off as an athlete when the coach lives under the same roof. For Braden and Kai Carson, quality family time comes down to things like fishing, golfing or family game nights when the brothers are away from the wrestling mat.
“I’m mostly proud of their work ethic and the kind of kids they are more than anything,” Klel Carson said. “Wrestling is wrestling, but I’m more proud of how they do at school and how hard they work and that kind of stuff.”
