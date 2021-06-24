LA GRANDE — A year removed from the school’s first wrestling state championship since 1996, there’s a new younger crowd leading the La Grande wrestling team this year. State champions Gabe Shukle, Parker Robinson and Christopher Woodworth all graduated, leaving the Tigers with crucial spots to fill heading into this season. With younger faces came the same discipline and success under head coach Klel Carson.
The Tigers dominated the 4A Special District 4 tournament, scoring 302 points and crowning five individual district champions. La Grande outscored second-place Baker by 109 points and impressed the home crowd with a team title.
“They’re young, but they’re tough,” Carson said.
Of La Grande’s five individual district champions, three were underclassmen and four underclassmen finished in the top three in their weight class. Leading the young group of wrestlers this season is senior Braxton Bisenius and junior Braden Carson.
Bisenius defeated Ontario’s Ruben Hernandez to take the 152-pound crown and improve to 10-0 on the season. Braden Carson, the reigning 126-pound 4A state champion, earned a district title in the 138-pound weight division to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Having lost key pieces from last year’s team, Bisenius and Braden Carson know the importance of the younger wrestlers performing well for the team.
“Being a team leader is a big deal,” Braden Carson said. “It takes everybody and we hold each other accountable and we get people to show up to practice on time and everything like that.”
In La Grande’s district championship run, sophomores Joshua Collins and Wyatt Livingston won individual titles. Collins defeated Isaac Wood of McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen to take the gold in the 132-pound division, while Livingston beat teammate Cole Shafer in the 170-pound finals. Both sophomores improved to 9-0 on the season heading into the 4A state championship on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.
“It’s really good for the future and they’re stepping up right off the bat which is really cool,” Klel Carson said.
Wrestling comes naturally for Kai Carson, son of Klel and younger brother of Braden, but his immediate impact this season made a big difference in the team’s success. Kai Carson took the 120-pound district crown and the freshman improved his record to 9-1 on the season.
“I kind of saw it as like we were coming in to fill that gap,” Kai Carson said. “It was high intensity and a lot of high expectations for the season.”
Leading a young team proved even more difficult this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bisenius and Braden Carson were able to push through the obstacles.
“It’s been a little bit more tricky this year because we’re not at school all the time with each other, so we have to reach out more and stay connected outside of wrestling,” Braden Carson said.
The 2021 wrestling season was pushed back into the spring, alongside basketball and swimming this year. For Bisenius, the path to a state championship involves competing in wrestling even after graduating on Saturday, June 5.
“You just have to control what you can and then don’t worry about what you can’t,” Bisenius said. “Whenever we can practice, whenever we can work, we’re getting ready for the state championship.”
With such a young group, Bisenius and Braden Carson know the importance of preparing the younger athletes for the high stakes of the state championship.
“With the lack of experience, specifically in a state tournament which is a lot more intense, helping them get ready for that environment is how we can be ready to repeat from last year,” Bisenius said.
The Tigers are set to travel to Cascade High School in Turner to compete on Friday, June 25, and in the final rounds on Saturday, June 26. As reigning state champions, the few upperclassmen on the roster will look to lead a young group back to glory in this year’s competition.
“They’re training really hard and I like the opportunity that we have,” Klel Carson said.
