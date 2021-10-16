ENTERPRISE — Focus made a big difference for Zac Knapp.
The senior cross-country runner for Wallowa Valley has always loved to play soccer. It is no surprise, because he is quite good at it. But this spring he had to make a tough decision.
“I started playing soccer competitively about five years ago, and that was my life and all I wanted to do,” he said. “That is actually how I got into running because I got into cross-country as a way to stay in shape for that.
“Last spring, I started feeling that maybe I should just focus on running, and I was curious what I could do if I just focused on running.”
Knapp is leaving no doubt.
The decision to commit to running has paid off for Knapp and Wallow Valley as he has won all five races the team has taken part in this fall. He took the top spot to open his season at the Catherine Creek Scamper in 17 minutes, 22 seconds. He was the lone sub-17 minute runner in winning the Wallowa County Invite in 16:20.2, and went under 16 to win the Stanfield Fun Country in a school-record time of 15:24.9. Knapp also claimed the Baker Invite in 16:15.34 and the Mustang Invite in 15:38.9.
Knapp said eliminating soccer practice in the morning allows him to get more sleep, and it has freed up his weekends to be able to put in a few more miles.
“Once he made that decision, he just became a totally different runner,” said Wallowa Valley head coach Dan Moody, who has led the team since 1989. “He is really conscientious about it and working toward what he can get to.”
Knapp hopes his extra work will lead to an individual state title after a trio of third-place finishes and a low 15-minute effort this season.
That doesn’t mean that Knapp has been adding a ton of miles to his 40-miles-a-week training regimen because Moody doesn’t believe in overdoing it in the offseason.
“I didn’t put many miles in this summer which annoys me a bit, but I understand it,” he said. “To stay busy I do a lot of bike workouts.”
His success has him pivoting his future plans as well.
No longer looking to play soccer in college, Knapp wants to continue running at the next level. Where that will be is yet to be determined, but it would continue a connection to former Outlaws’ runner David Ribich.
Ribich ran at NCAA Division II Western Oregon University before turning pro and racing for Brooks.
“He is such an inspiration to me,” Knapp said. “We had a meet in Joseph a couple of weeks ago and he came up for that. The day after that we went for a run together, and that was honestly something I will remember forever. He has so many nuggets of wisdom and words of support.”
Knapp said without Ribich’s success at the professional level, he likely would not have the same passion for running.
The Outlaws won the team title at four of their first five races, and fellow senior Bayden Menton has been following Knapp closely to the line with a trio of runner-up showings.
Moody leans on his two seniors to help guide a team looking to win its third straight state title.
“It is a team effort every time we go to a meet, so they work together and help each other out,” he said. “Zac will take groups with him and he pushes them. Between him and Bayden they are our true leaders on the team.”
Menton has always been a team player, often leading the team to the line in middle school.
Knapp and Henry Coughlan — a state champion two years ago who transferred to Crescent Valley — may have surpassed Menton in the standings in high school, but his impact is no less. Menton, who runs with Knapp on the weekends, doesn’t care where he finishes. It is always about the team and it makes him work harder, Moody said.
“Bayden is a fantastic leader. He is always supportive and I think I learn a lot of my leadership skills from him,” Knapp said. “During my races — and I don’t mean this in a bad way — I am like, ‘I can’t let Bayden catch me.’ That is definitely one of my motivators.”
Knapp has set an impressive pace so far this season, and even when he is pulling away on the course he is driven by one thought.
“I can’t let anyone beat me,” he said.
He has shown what he can do when he is focused on something.
