BAKER CITY — The state’s elite prep football stars are heading to Eastern Oregon for the annual East-West Shrine Game. Fans of Eastern Oregon University football may recognize a familiar face, as one of its former recruits will take part in the game.
Tristan Lee, once part of Eastern’s 2021 signing class, will compete in the East-West All-Star Football Game in Baker City along with 43 of the state’s top players. Lee is now committed to play football for NCAA Division II Western Oregon University. The East-West Shrine All-Star Football game is making its comeback on Saturday, Aug. 7, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“I’m super excited for it,” Lee said. “It’s going to be fun to meet players from all around the state and compete in a good game for an even better cause.”
The Mazama standout received an offer from Eastern Oregon head coach Tim Camp and the Mountaineers on Jan. 26 and officially signed with Eastern on Feb. 3. However, Lee decommitted just months later.
“I decommitted in April and just thought that Western was a better overall fit after thinking it over,” he said.
Lee played quarterback and defensive back for the Klamath Falls high school. He is a three-year letter winner at Mazama and earned Skyline Conference offensive player of the year in 2019. Lee has earned first-team all-conference honors at both the quarterback and defensive back positions, making him a versatile talent for the Wolves next fall.
In the 2021 spring season, Lee led the Vikings to a 6-0 season and a non-OSAA sanctioned Class 4A state championship title. The senior quarterback threw for 643 yards with a 63.2% completion rate in his senior year. He launched eight passing touchdowns with zero interceptions and added four rushing touchdowns.
“Tristan has great knowledge of the game from the quarterback position and athletically will compete with anybody,” Camp said in a press release.
The Mountaineers are bringing back redshirt-senior quarterback Kai Quinn, the reigning Frontier Conference offensive player of the year.
As one of the all-time greats to play the position at Eastern, Quinn would likely limit any chance of Lee competing at the quarterback position during his freshman year. Quinn is using the extended eligibility rules put in place by the NAIA in order to start for the Mountaineers again this year. He threw for 811 yards and eight passing touchdowns through four games last season and ranks third all time in the program for career passing yards.
Western is expected to return redshirt-junior quarterback Ryan Worthley, while the remaining four quarterbacks on the team were all freshmen last year. The Wolves suspended their season in 2020 due to the pandemic, but they are scheduled to open the 2021 season against Colorado School of Mines on Thursday, Sept. 2. Western compiled a 7-4 record in the 2019 season and were led by quarterback Ty Currie, who has since graduated.
Lee will be competing on the East All-Star team alongside Mazama teammate Cole Brosterhous, a receiver and defensive back also committed to Western Oregon University. Mazama head coach Vic Lease will coach the East All-Stars, which also features Baker High School standout Mason Van Arsdall and Joseph lineman Jonah Staigle.
“I think everyone who made both rosters is extremely talented,” Lee said. “I know a couple guys here are going to Western with me as well. I’m super excited to get to know people. It’s going to be fun.”
The East-West All-Star Football Game will kick off for the 69th time this year. The annual event typically involves week-long festivities including a visit to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland. The events are modified this year due to the pandemic, including closed practices for the players at Community Stadium on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande.
Kickoff for the all-star game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Baker Bulldog Stadium. Lee and other elite football stars from Oregon will be up against competition from the 4A to 1A state levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.