PASCO, Wash. — A familiar name in La Grande is continuing his football career at the professional level.
John Lesser, a former standout running back in his days at Eastern Oregon University, recently agreed to play professional indoor football for the Tri-City Rush. Lesser signed his contract on Monday, Oct. 11, ahead of the team’s next season in the coming spring.
“I felt like it was the best way to go,” Lesser said. “It’s just a really cool and unique opportunity.”
Lesser found himself at somewhat of a crossroads in his football career, having opted to not play for the Mountaineers this spring. Although he played four seasons at Eastern, the Richland, Washington, native would have been able to play an extra year due to COVID-19 NAIA eligibility rules.
The move to join the Tri-City Rush allows Lesser to stay closer to family, as well as focus on his career outside of football.
“With COVID I could have come back to Eastern, but it just didn’t work out,” he said. “I started my career and have a great career working at Elite Athletics Training. I just wanted to stay close to my wife and get life started.”
Lesser works at a sports performance gym in Kennewick, Washington, when he is not on the gridiron. The gym focuses on high-level athletes, where Lesser runs the weight room and strength and conditioning programs.
The former Mountaineer was a solid runner in his time in La Grande, totaling 340 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a four-game senior season. Lesser was selected second-team all conference in his final year with the Mountaineers.
“It’s so tough, especially knowing that I could have possibly gone back,” Lesser said. “It just wasn’t in the plans. Now, I get a chance to keep playing football and be a part of a super-cool organization.”
Prior to playing for Eastern, Lesser rushed for 9,019 careers yards at Liberty Christian High School and tallied 1,066 career points.
Lesser joins a Tri-City team that is heading into its second year of indoor competition. The Rush previously played outdoor football, but the team won its division in the first year of indoor competition. Lesser hopes to contribute to the team as much as he can, noting that playing near his home town is an added bonus.
“I’m looking to get on the field as much as possible and play as much as I can, while continuing to play the great game of football,” he said.
Lesser is making the best of his opportunity, while being able to focus on his personal life and career goals. He expressed his feelings of nostalgia watching Eastern football from afar this year and was adamant about the impact of his days in La Grande.
“Coach (Tim) Camp gets you prepared for anything,” he said. “I’ve been coached by great coaches over the years I was there, which got me ready for life and better at football.”
Although the 2020 spring season was shortened to just four games, Lesser noted that the slate of games was arguably his favorite memory at Eastern. Lesser helped guide the Mountaineers to a 3-1 record and the program’s first share of the conference regular season title.
“I learned a lot from all my teammates and all my coaches, especially in that last year,” he said. “It was one of the best times of my life. We were a great team that played great team football. I think I took a big step forward in my football skills and my career, which gave me a lot of confidence.”
While his time at Eastern Oregon is over, Lesser emphasized that the confidence instilled during his final season helped him feel mentally ready to make the step up to the Tri-City Rush.
“I’m excited and I feel confident in myself,” Lesser said. “I feel like I can go out and play at that level.”
