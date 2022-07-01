PERU, Neb. — A former Imbler volleyball standout was recently named a Heart of America Athletic Conference scholar athlete.
Haley VanLeuven, a Peru State College volleyball player, was among 45 student-athletes from the Nebraska college and more than 1,000 HAAC athletes to be recognized.
Athlete’s had to meet the following criteria to be eligible:
• Maintain a 3.4 GPA
• Have at least 60 credit hours of schooling completed and five semesters, including at least two from the school they were nominated from
• Have documentation of being a student-athlete in the sport they are nominated for.
VanLeuven, a senior studying pre-dental hygiene, was among seven members of the Bobcats volleyball team to earn recognition.
The outside hitter, who in high school was an integral part of an Imbler team that was the 2A state runner-up in 2016, played in 21 matches during her senior campaign for the Bobcats, an NAIA program that went 5-28 in 2021-22. She finished the season with 79 kills, 22 digs and 15 blocks. Twice in a match she reached 10 kills, including a high of 13 during a five-set victory over Southwestern in the team’s third match of the season.
