Quarterback Andrew Peasley throws a pass on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, during his tenure at La Grande High School. Peasley entered the NCAA transfer portal following the 2021 season, according to an announcement on his Twitter.
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to an announcement on his Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 23.
The former La Grande standout split reps with junior quarterback Logan Bonner throughout the season. Peasley is coming off his junior year, but will have three years of eligibility remaining with his new school.
Peasley threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while accumulating 212 rushing yards and one touchdown off 25 attempts. His biggest game of the season came in a 49-45 comeback win over Air Force, in which he threw for three touchdowns.
During his time at La Grande, Peasley recorded over 100 total touchdowns and threw for over 4,000 yards between his sophomore and junior seasons. He was also a key part of the basketball and baseball teams at La Grande.
The Aggies finished the season with a bowl game victory, knocking off Oregon State 24-13 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 18.
