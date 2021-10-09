LOGAN, Utah — A former La Grande star is making his name known on a national scale.
Andrew Peasley, an athlete remembered in La Grande for his stellar high school football career, is making his reps count for the Utah State football team.
“Just being able to go out on the field and compete is always a blessing,” Peasley said.
In his junior year, Peasley is making the best out of split snaps at the quarterback position for the Aggies. His mobility and late-game heroics have given him a chance to see the field as he continues to fight for the team’s starting spot.
Starting from scratch
Peasley is working his way onto the field in limited roles, taking advantage of the reps he is given.
The versatile quarterback tallied 111 touchdowns during his career at La Grande and threw for over 4,000 yards between his sophomore and junior seasons. He also earned conference player of the year accolades in basketball and was part of a state championship baseball team.
Peasley redshirted his first year in college, starting from the bottom of Utah State’s depth chart. The transition from high school star to earning your place on a college roster can be difficult for many athletes, a notion that Peasley learned to use as motivation.
“Patience is key,” he said. “You have to trust your skillset and knowledge of the game, knowing that your time will come soon enough.”
Peasley emphasized that absorbing the collegiate coaching and embracing the entire college athletics experience are two major factors in adjusting from high school. He credits long training sessions and individual workouts over the summer as reasons for the improvements in his game.
“We don’t get much of a summer break,” Peasley joked.
Early in his career, Peasley sat behind a quarterback who is arguably the best to ever play at Utah State. Jordan Love, the 26th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, started ahead of Peasley for two seasons. Love’s departure to the Green Bay Packers opened the door for Peasley to take a major leap in playing time during the 2020 season.
Taking the field
Peasley competed with quarterback Jason Shelley in 2020, playing in five games and leading the team with four passing touchdowns. He threw for 391 yards and used his mobility to compile 195 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.
For Peasley, it was a game against New Mexico in 2020 that put his name on the map. In his first career start, he threw for 239 yards and three scores alongside 118 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. The performance cemented Peasley’s legacy as the first Aggie quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in his first career start since 2014 and the program’s first quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since 2015.
“When you’re coming off the bench, you have to make every rep count,” Peasley said of being selected to start against New Mexico.
Now in the 2021 season, Peasley is splitting reps with teammate Logan Bonner behind center. While Bonner has accumulated more passing yards, Peasley’s 135 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground this year show that his mobility is valued in Utah State’s offensive scheme.
While he is still coming off the bench, Peasley continues to make the best of limited reps. In a game against Air Force this season, Peasley entered the game in the third quarter with the Aggies down 31-20. He threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns and led the team to a come-from-behind 49-45 victory.
“You always have to be ready in the moment,” Peasley said.
Peasley and the Aggies are 3-2 on the year. As Utah State looks to win its conference for the first time since 2012, Peasley will look to keep making the best of his time on the field with the hopes of earning the starting quarterback role.
“Every opportunity I get, I just try to go out and take advantage of,” Peasley said. “Doing the little things and limiting mistakes is the key moving forward.”
