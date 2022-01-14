Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley, left, celebrates with wide receiver Deven Thompkins during the Aggies’ 49-45 win at Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Peasley, a La Grande High School graduate, announced on social media he was transferring to Wyoming.
The former standout La Grande quarterback announced on social media on Thursday, Jan. 13, that he will be transferring to play football at the University of Wyoming. Peasley will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Cowboys.
The junior quarterback left Utah State University, where he split reps and was ultimately beat out for a starting spot by Logan Bonner. Peasley announced that he would be leaving Utah State in a tweet on Dec. 23.
Peasley threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in the 2021 season, along with 212 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 25 carries.
In a 49-45 victory over Air Force, Peasley threw three touchdowns. The Aggies finished the season 11-2 and won the Mountain West Championship game over San Diego State.
The senior-to-be was a three-star recruit and the No. 70 pro-style in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.
In his time at La Grande High School, Peasley tallied over 100 total touchdowns and has more than 4,000 passing yards between his sophomore and junior seasons.
Peasley joins two other transfer quarterbacks, one true freshman and one redshirt freshman as the Cowboys look to stock up their quarterback room under ninth-year head coach Craig Bohl.
Peasley’s transfer comes just 14 days after former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced that he would be joining Utah State. Last year’s Cowboys starter Sean Chambers also transferred to Montana State this offseason, leaving the starting job open in Laramie.
