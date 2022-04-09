KLAMATH FALLS — A former local softball standout is making her name known on the big stage.
Former La Grande softball player Jayce Seavert is excelling in her time on the softball team at Oregon Tech, playing a key role in the team’s success. In just her second year in the collegiate playing field, Seavert is near the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference in multiple stat categories and an anchor for one of the nation’s top-ranked NAIA softball programs.
Along with her consistency in the lineup this season, Seavert was recognized as the Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week on Tuesday, March 22.
“It felt really good to show what I can do, especially coming off an injury and being young,” Seavert said. “It just felt really nice. I was pretty proud of myself.”
Seavert was highly regarded during her time at La Grande, graduating as a two-time state champion at the 4A level.
Since joining Oregon Tech, Seavert has faced adversity in switching positions from catcher to infielder and overcoming an injury during her first year in the program. Even so, the 2020 La Grande graduate has settled into a solid spot at second base for the Hustlin’ Owls.
“The transition was somewhat smooth after going at it at practice and working at it,” Seavert said of switching positions. “Definitely getting those game reps pushed me into that second base spot. Getting that live action scenario helped me.”
Roughly two-thirds of the way through the regular season, Seavert has a .356 batting average with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Seavert’s slugging percentage of .740 ranks fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, while she is second in home runs, third in RBIs and fourth with 77 total bases.
On top of Seavert’s individual success, Oregon Tech has been a consistent powerhouse in recent years. The Hustlin’ Owls fell just short in the NAIA World Series last season, finishing as runners-up. Oregon Tech has staked its name near the top of the national ranking throughout this season, with Seavert and her teammates eying a postseason run. While the Hustlin’ Owls are looking poised to compete with the nation’s top teams, Seavert emphasized that the collective focus remains on conference competition first and foremost.
“Overall as a team, our goal is to win the conference and host the conference tournament here at Oregon Tech,” Seavert said. “From then on, we hope to win that conference tournament.”
Not only is Seavert thriving in Oregon Tech’s lineup, but the Hustlin’ Owls have several players on the field performing near the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Infielder Kaila Mick ranks tops in the conference with 51 runs scored and 58 hits, while infielder Kennedy Jantzi is right next to Seavert at second in the conference with 40 RBIs. In the pitcher’s circle, Sarah Abramson leads the conference with 20 wins, a .184 opposing batting average, 146 innings pitched and 155 strikeouts.
“Our team is very good at picking each other up,” Seavert said. “We’re all very competitive and keep each other on track.”
Having made great strides in less than two full years on the college softball field, Seavert reflects back fondly on her time at La Grande High School and how it prepared her to perform well with Oregon Tech.
“I’m so thankful to have come from a town so well known in sports,” she said. “I’m proud to wear the La Grande name and make everyone back home proud.”
Seavert noted that the guidance of her coaches, family and friends in La Grande helped form the player and person she is today. As she continues to perform at a high level in the college ranks, Seavert hopes that La Grande softball players will work hard and earn spots on college rosters.
“La Grande has that nice rep and I think it helps those players just one step further in that process,” Seavert said.
With 12 games remaining on Oregon Tech’s regular season schedule, the Hustlin’ Owls stand at 34-7 on the season and 19-2 in conference play. Oregon Tech is currently 3.5 games up on second place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings and has a No. 2 ranking in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll.
As Seavert thrives in her second year at the collegiate level, the former La Grande standout is looking to take things one at-bat at a time.
“I think I just need to keep staying calm at the plate and keep hitting the ball the way I am, playing strong defense and picking my team up,” Seavert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.