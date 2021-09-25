UNION — For the Union/Cove girls cross-country team, the only thing better than one Audrey is two Audreys.
New addition Audrey Garlitz has added a one-two punch alongside Audrey Wells atop the Union/Cove girls cross-country roster. The duo of seniors is looking to lead the Bobcats to new heights this season as Union/Cove seeks out its first state championship on the girls side since 2014.
“I’m going to have to come up with a good nickname, maybe Audrey squared or something,” head coach Steve Sheehy said.
Fitting in with the team
The senior duo is running together as teammates for the very first time, but it did not take long to build up the team chemistry. Garlitz, a senior transfer from La Grande, knew Wells previously through sports for years and welcomed the opportunity to become teammates.
“Audrey Wells and I met through soccer when we were younger and ran against each other since middle school,” Garlitz said. “We would always push each other and compete during races. Now being on the same team is even better.”
Wells is entering her fourth season with the Bobcats and is the established top runner on the girls side. She placed fifth in the 2020 1A/2A/3A District 5 spring cross-country championships and finished 23rd at the unofficial state meet. Wells readily welcomed the addition of Garlitz to the Union cross-country team for her senior season.
“Adding Audrey has been great,” Wells said. “We push each other to get better and she has fit in really well with the team.”
Garlitz immediately slotted in next to Wells as the top two runners on the team, adding another strong runner on the high end of the roster.
“She’s a piece of the puzzle that fits really well into what we’re trying to do,” Sheehy said. “She’s been a great addition to the team. She works really hard in practice and goes after it when she races.”
Transferring can be a difficult transitions, but Garlitz has blended in well. Both Garlitz and her teammates have noted that the community of runners at Union/Cove is very welcoming and encouraging.
“The transition to the Union/Cove team has been great,” she said. “Everyone has been welcoming, friendly and super fun to be around.”
Leading by example
The combo hit the ground running early in the season, tallying top finishes and contributing to strong team scores.
Wells placed second in the Catherine Creek Scamper on Sept. 10. The Bobcats took second place overall with 51 points, just two points shy of Parma. She took third in the Wallowa County Invitational a week later and placed second at the Payette, Idaho, Open with a season-best 20:52. Union/Cove placed second in the Wallowa County Invitational and first at the Payette Open.
Garlitz has been right behind Wells for most of the season. She placed ninth at the Catherine Creek Scamper, 10th at the Wallowa County Invitational and 13th in the Payette Open.
For the former competitors, coming together on the same team has motivated each other to achieve team success.
“It’s great to go on runs and push each other as well as the rest of the team,” Garlitz said. “We all help each other become better runners and athletes.”
According to Sheehy, having a pair of top runners is a great way to start building a team. However, he emphasized the importance of also having strong runners place third through seventh.
“You need a couple good strong runners up front,” he said. “I think with those two as our top runners, that enables us to be a good team.”
The Bobcats are hoping to make a run in the postseason, with the Audreys leading the way.
Sheehy noted the pair of seniors are leading vocally and by example this year.
The emphasis on building a strong team unit is shared by both the coaches and athletes.
“Our goal is to get better every day as a team at practice and try to make it as far as we can this year,” Wells said.
Union/Cove has come close to success on the girls side in recent years, placing second overall in the 2019 1A/2A/3A championships. The Bobcats also took second place in 2017 and 2015.
“If we can continue to have our top runners run good, when districts come around I think we can be in the mix for that,” Sheehy said. “If you get through our district, anything can happen at state.”
