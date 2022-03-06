PENDLETON — As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night, the Union girls basketball team secured its place in the history books.
The Bobcats earned the school’s first ever girls basketball state championship, defeating Salem Academy 52-38 in front of a packed crowd at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday, March 5. Union’s core of seniors rose to the occasion, overcoming an early deficit to take top marks in the state.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Union head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johsnton said. “To be the first in history means a lot to me personally. It means even more to me that this group of kids got to experience this moment.”
The Bobcats trailed early and had difficulty running their offense, but a persistent effort spurred a major run that put Union in front for the final three quarters. Salem Academy led 8-2 midway through the first period, but the Bobcats managed to cut the lead to 8-5 at the end of the frame.
“Stick to the game plan,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “Keep it cool and don’t do too much, don’t play outside yourself. We just needed some kids to start hitting some shots to build that confidence.”
Union senior Callie Glenn came into the state championship averaging just under 20 points per state playoff game. The Blue Mountain Conference first-team player went scoreless in the first half, utilizing a heavy load of defensive attention to find open teammates. Senior Audrey Wells took advantage of a heightened focus on Glenn, scoring seven of her nine points in the first half.
“I have more confidence in that kid than I think she knows,” Klebaum-Johnston said of Glenn. “The way that she exudes her confidence, her teammates trust her and it shows. She’s able to calm the team down and get everybody on the same page. That says a lot about how much of a competitor she is.”
The major recipient of Salem Academy's persistent focus on Glenn was senior Kaylin Nowak, who was unconscious from three-point range in the first half. Nowak converted four three-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half to help the Bobcats go on a huge run before the half.
“Kaylin Novak stepped up huge,” Klebaum-Johnston said.
After trailing 8-2, Union went on a 23-7 run to completely flip the script and take a 25-15 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. Nowak’s open looks from beyond the arc spurred the momentum shift and put Union in the driver’s seat heading into the final 16 minutes.
In the second half, Union took advantage of its momentum and heavy support in the stands to continue building its lead. In a low-scoring 11-6 third quarter, Glenn started to find her rhythm. She scored five points and helped the Bobcats take a 36-21 lead into the final frame.
Just eight minutes away from championship glory, it was Glenn who put the game on ice for Union. The senior nailed a three-point basket and put away any comeback attempt from Salem Academy with a strong showing at the free-throw line. Glenn went 12-15 at the line en route to a game-high 20 points.
As time expired, the Union bench stormed the court as the crowd erupted. The win for the Bobcats marked the first ever girls basketball championship in school history and the first basketball title since the boys team did so in 1949. This year’s roster, which consisted of four seniors, finished the season 25-3.
“The kids deserve it,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “This group of girls has that quality. They do the little things and work their butts off. They get on the floor and play for each other.”
