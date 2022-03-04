PENDLETON — The Bobcats are just one win away from a state title.
The Union girls basketball team held off a late comeback attempt by Central Linn in the semifinals of the girls 2A state tournament in Pendleton on Friday, March 4, winning the game 47-40. Senior Callie Glenn led the charge for the Bobcats, scoring a game-high 21 points.
Coming off the win, Union will advance to the state championship to face Salem Academy (26-3) on March 5.
The Bobcats built a large early lead, but the Cobras made several comeback attempts to force the game into a tight finish.
Union completely blanked Central Linn in the early stages, taking a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Glenn scored six of her 21 points in the first quarter, setting the tone for a productive scoring night.
Central Linn fought back valiantly, cutting the deficit to 19-11 by halftime. Ryleigh Nofziger (13) and Gemma Rowland (11) led the Cobras in scoring on the night.
The Bobcats spent most of the second half looking to hold off any late comeback attempts, with the Cobras doing their best to raise the defensive intensity and secure baskets.
After holding a 32-27 lead at the end of the third quarter, Union saw its lead shrink to one possession. A three-pointer by Central Linn’s Maya Rowland with 7:14 remaining in regulation cut the Bobcats’ lead to 32-30.
The Bobcats responded with a 11-0 run, all but securing the victory. Central Linn continued to push the ball late in the game, but Union held on to win 47-40.
Coming off the thrilling victory, Union will have 24 hours before facing off with Salem Academy in the 2A girls championship. A victory for the Bobcats would clinch the school’s first ever girls basketball championship. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
