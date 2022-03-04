TURNER — After a hard-fought season, the La Grande Tigers saw their playoff hopes come to an end in round one of the 4A girls state playoffs.
The Tigers put together a late push in the second half, but a large deficit early on ultimately made the difference as Cascade was victorious 58-48 on Friday, March 4. La Grande saw its season come to an end with a 13-10 record after earning its spot in the first round after a play-in victory over Valley Catholic last week.
Cascade, whose roster consists of 10 seniors, was led by Ariel Tobiasson. The guard scored 20 points on the night, 16 of which came at the free-throw line.
The Tigers found themselves down early on, as the Cougars built up a 17-11 first-quarter lead. Cascade hit two three-pointers in the first eight minutes of play and saw six points from Meah Carley — the junior finished with 12 points.
A balanced scoring effort in the second quarter saw La Grande’s offense see increased production, but Cascade managed to extend its lead with efficient free-throw shooting. The Cougars converted 15 out of 20 attempts to outscore the Tigers 19-14 and build a 36-25 lead at halftime.
La Grande put together a valiant comeback effort, winning the second half by a 24-21 margin. Freshman Carlee Strand hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter en route to a team-high nine points on the night.
Six more points from Tobiasson helped Cascade hold on to its lead, coming away with the 10-point victory. Makenna Shorts (7), Kayle Collman (7), Maezie Wilcox (8) and Addy Dunlap (6) all contributed to a balanced scoring effort for La Grande.
The loss ends the season for the Tigers, while the Cougars will advance to the 4A state quarterfinals. La Grande is set to lose two seniors, Wilcox and Isabelle Kump. The Tigers have 12 players on the official roster set to return next season.
