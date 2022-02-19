Union’s Callie Glenn looks for an open teammate during the Bobcats’ 55-29 victory over Adrian at the 46th annual Union Lions Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Glenn scored at will in the victory and finished with 31 points.
PENDLETON — Union was quick to make sure the fourth matchup between itself and Enterprise wouldn't be the thriller the first three had been.
The Bobcats used a 14-0 first-quarter run to take command early, then put the game away by scoring the final 12 points of the third quarter as they rolled to a 46-30 win over the Outlaws Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Blue Mountain Conference title game.
Union guard Callie Glenn was right in the middle of both runs on her way to a 26-point night. The senior was sharp from 3-point range, going 5-for-7 and hitting her first three attempts, including two in the first 90 seconds that set the tone for the night.
Her third trey midway through the second quarter gave Union a 22-10 lead, one of five times in the opening half — including at the conclusion of the early run that resulted in a 14-2 lead — that the Bobcats jumped ahead by 12.
Enterprise stayed in range after dealing with the early Union run, and twice got within eight in the second quarter — once on a scoop shot by Alex Rowley and once on a putback by Emily Love that made it 24-16 — before Union took a 26-16 lead to the half.
Union pushed the lead back to 12 midway through the third quarter before Glenn went off again and put the game away.
She was fouled on a 3-pointer, and made two free throws for a 32-18 lead with 3:16 to play in the third. Less than two minutes later, she grabbed a steal, and though she missed a layup the Bobcats regained possession and worked the ball back to Glenn, who stepped back to bury a corner 3-pointer. She connected on another trey — her fifth of the night — with 48 seconds remaining in the period for a 38-18 lead. A short Kaelyn Shoemaker jumper just before the buzzer sounded extended the lead to 22, the Bobcats' largest of the game.
The Outlaws cut the margin to 16 in the fourth, but were unable to make a serious run.
Glenn was the only player on either side in double figures. Kaylin Nowak added seven points for Union.
Emily Love scored eight points in the loss for Enterprise, and put in the team's first and last points of the game.
Union (21-3 overall) hosts Oakland in a first-round playoff game Feb. 26, while Enterprise (15-10) hits the road to visit Gervais, also on Feb. 26. The winner of each contest returns to Pendleton for the state quarterfinals beginning March 3.
