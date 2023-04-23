AdrianUnion.jpg

Union/Cove’s Micah Jones slides into base ahead of an errant throw by the Adrian defense during a game Saturday, April 22, 2023.

 Photo by John L. Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

NYSSA – The Union/Cove baseball team is now on a winning streak of five games after taking both games of a Special District 7 doubleheader against Adrian on Saturday, April 22.

Sophomore Nolan Needham took the mound for the Bobcats in game one, pitching 4 2/3 innings in a 16-1 win. Needham struck out eight Antelope batters and only allowed one walk. He also added offensively, going 3-for-3 batting with a triple and four RBIs. Junior Kade McLean was 2-for-4 batting, picking up three RBIs and freshman Derek Miller picked up a two-RBI single in the fifth.

