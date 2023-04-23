NYSSA – The Union/Cove baseball team is now on a winning streak of five games after taking both games of a Special District 7 doubleheader against Adrian on Saturday, April 22.
Sophomore Nolan Needham took the mound for the Bobcats in game one, pitching 4 2/3 innings in a 16-1 win. Needham struck out eight Antelope batters and only allowed one walk. He also added offensively, going 3-for-3 batting with a triple and four RBIs. Junior Kade McLean was 2-for-4 batting, picking up three RBIs and freshman Derek Miller picked up a two-RBI single in the fifth.
Game two saw Union/Cove take a 15-6 victory behind Nick Baxter’s complete game. Baxter recorded nine strikeouts and picked up a two-RBI double in the seventh inning with the bat.
Sophomore Micah Jayne was 3-for-4 for the game, recording three RBIs and Needham saw one go over the fence after being close all day for a three-run blast.
“These were great games for us,” said Union/Cove coach Greg Poor. “We did what we had to do to stay in the race for a district playoff and every player in our program got to play significant time. I am very proud of this whole bunch.”
Union/Cove (7-4 overall, 4-2 SD7) attempts to extend the winning streak to six games on Tuesday, April 25, with a league trip to Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (7-8 overall, 3-3 SD7). The same two teams will meet again on Saturday, April 29, in Union.
Pendleton ends La Grande's winning streak
PENDLETON – As the bus carrying the La Grande baseball team rolled into Pendleton on Friday, April 21, the Tigers had won the previous 12 games. As the bus left Pendleton after two games played, the Tiger
streak had come to an end as the Buckaroos took both games of a doubleheader in 4A Greater Oregon League action.
Pendleton started the day with a 9-4 victory over La Grande. Pendleton jumped out early in the game, leading 5-0 after the third inning. The Tigers put forth the effort in the late innings in a comeback attempt, but runs in the bottom of the fifth for the Buckaroos secured the Pendleton win.
La Grande saw game two with little offense as the Tigers saw only two runners advance beyond second base in the game. Pendleton cruised in a shutout 4-0 win.
The league games continue for the Tigers on Friday, April 28, with La Grande (12-3 overall, 4-2 GOL) again on the road to take the field versus Baker/Powder Valley (6-14 overall, 2-4 GOL).
Even with the losses to the Buckaroos, La Grande maintains the fifth spot in the most recent 4A state rankings, while Pendleton is one spot behind in sixth.
