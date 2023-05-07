La Grande versus Baker/Powder Valley baseball

Tigers' Jace Schow releases a pitch during the game against Baker/Powder Valley at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

PHILOMATH – The La Grande baseball team took to the road on Saturday, May 6, for two nonleague games, playing in Philomath.

Game one saw the Tigers down the hometown squad of Philomath/Alsea, 6-2.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.