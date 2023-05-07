PHILOMATH – The La Grande baseball team took to the road on Saturday, May 6, for two nonleague games, playing in Philomath.
Game one saw the Tigers down the hometown squad of Philomath/Alsea, 6-2.
The second game did not go as well with the seventh-ranked Tigers falling to Newport, 3-2, the 10th-ranked team according to the most recent OSAA rankings.
La Grande (17-4 overall, 8-2 4A Greater Oregon League) closes out the regular season in a grand way on Friday, May 12, with two home games versus league-leading Pendleton (17-7 overall, 10-0 4A Greater Oregon League). The first game takes to the field at 2 p.m.
The Buckaroos handed the Tigers the team’s only two league losses on April 21 with Pendleton taking the first game 9-4 followed by a 4-0 shutout in game two. The games, held in Pendleton, placed the Buckaroos in first in the league standings with La Grande sitting in second. Friday’s games will determine the regular season league championship and have implications on state tournament seeding.
Bobcats drop contests to Grant Union, prepare for district tournament play
JOHN DAY – After dropping two road games to Grant Union/Prairie City, the Union/Cove baseball team now gears up for the 2A/1A Special District 7 tournament.
After falling at home to the Prospectors on Tuesday, May 2, the Bobcats were on the road to again face Grant Union/Prairie City on Saturday, May 6. In a heartbreaking loss that saw a game go extra innings to decide a winner, the Bobcats fell in a 6-5 decision.
Nick Baxter pitched five innings of the eight-inning game for Union/Cove with Morgan Johnson and Caleb Wiggins also taking the mound for the Bobcats. Nolan Needham was 2-for-5 batting and Morgan Johnson picked up a RBI.
Game two proved to be not as close as the Prospectors cruised to a 19-4 victory.
“We plain just ran out of pitching,” said Union/Cove coach Greg Poor.
Needham was 2-for-3 with the bat and Johnson picked up a RBI while also going 2-for-3.
Union/Cove (10-7 overall, 7-5 2A/1A Special District 7) begins district tournament action with a road game Tuesday, May 9, against Sherman/Condon/Arlington/Wheeler.
