Union/Cove vs Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah baseball

Morgan Johnson releases a pitch during the home game against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah on Saturday, April 29, 2023. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

UNION – The Union/Cove baseball team fell behind early and had to battle back for a 2A/1A Special District 7 victory, then followed it up with a second win as the Bobcats hosted Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah for two games on Saturday, April 29.

The Rockets took an early 8-1 lead in game one. Union/Cove relied on pitching from Morgan Johnson and Nolan Needham and a hot bat from Kade McLean to battle back for an 18-15 victory.

