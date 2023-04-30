UNION – The Union/Cove baseball team fell behind early and had to battle back for a 2A/1A Special District 7 victory, then followed it up with a second win as the Bobcats hosted Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah for two games on Saturday, April 29.
The Rockets took an early 8-1 lead in game one. Union/Cove relied on pitching from Morgan Johnson and Nolan Needham and a hot bat from Kade McLean to battle back for an 18-15 victory.
“Kade (McLean) went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs,” said Union/Cove coach Greg Poor. “What a game and what a day.”
Caleb Wiggins helped out offensively, batting 3-for-4 and Needham added two RBIs while ending the game 2-for-3.
Game two saw the two teams tied at 8-8 going into the sixth inning. The Bobcats were able to pull out an 11-9 victory for the second win of the day. Nick Baxter pitched the initial five innings before Wiggins closed out the game in relief.
In game two, Johnson was perfect with the bat, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Needham also recorded a triple and added a single RBI.
“We really struggled defensively in the first game but the team never stopped believing and stayed together to get the two wins,” Poor said of the day. “We had to have the Pilot Rock games and we got them.”
Union/Cove (10-4 overall, 7-2 2A/1A Special District 7) close out the regular season with three games against the district co-leaders of Grant Union/Prairie City (13-4 overall, 7-2 SD7). The first contest will be a home game for the Bobcats on Tuesday, May 2 with the single game starting at 4 p.m.
