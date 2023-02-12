Imbler vs Powder Valley Girls Basketball
Badgers' Jodi Bingham maneuvers with the ball during the basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. North Powder took home the victory 38-32 over the Panthers.  

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

POWDER VALLEY – Allen Bingham, the coach of the Powder Valley girls basketball team, knows when the Badgers need to peak. Powder Valley wrapped up the conclusion of the regular season on the home court on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a 52-26 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah, capping a nine-game win streak before heading into the Old Oregon League playoffs.

The Badger defense held the Rockets to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters and held a 24-13 margin at the half. Powder Valley capped off the win with a 16-point final quarter.

