POWDER VALLEY – Allen Bingham, the coach of the Powder Valley girls basketball team, knows when the Badgers need to peak. Powder Valley wrapped up the conclusion of the regular season on the home court on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a 52-26 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah, capping a nine-game win streak before heading into the Old Oregon League playoffs.
The Badger defense held the Rockets to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters and held a 24-13 margin at the half. Powder Valley capped off the win with a 16-point final quarter.
With the game well in hand early, multiple players for the Badgers saw court time with 10 players scoring points in the game. Jodi Bingham led all scorers with 10 points followed closely by DJ Bingham’s nine points. Ayla Bingham finished her day with eight points and Jacey Anderson added seven points.
Powder Valley’s impressive run at the end of the season results in a 17-6 overall record and a 9-1 league record, the same league showing as Nixyaawii.
The Badgers will now watch results of games on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for an opponent at the upcoming league playoffs to be held at Baker High School.
Outlaw girls celebrate senior night with win
ENTERPRISE – A nice way to close out the regular season and send seniors off on a good note is with a win. The Enterprise girls basketball team did just that on Friday, Feb. 10, with a 61-35 victory over Grant Union in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“It was pretty emotional at times,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. “The girls executed the break very well and were successful in pressuring the ball.”
Sophomore Navaeh James led all scorers in the game with 22 points and senior Josi Coggins wrapped up her high school regular season career with nine points.
The Outlaws finish the regular season with a 14-9 overall and a 7-3 BMC record. The Outlaws sit only behind Stanfield (23-1, 10-0) in the conference standings.
Boys basketball: Wallowa snaps skid, ends season with win
ELGIN – One way to cap off a tough season is to pick up a win on the final game of the regular season.
The Wallowa boys basketball team did just that, winning on the road in Elgin on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a 68-40 victory over the Huskies in nonleague play.
The Cougars finish the regular season with a 3-18 overall record and a 0-10 OOL record.
Elgin ends the basketball year with a 2-21 overall record and a 2-8 OOL finish. The Huskies bring back everyone next year as no seniors were represented on the squad.
Enterprise boys fall in finale
ENTERPRISE – The Enterprise boys basketball squad ended the regular season on the home court with a 41-28 loss to Grant Union on Friday, Feb. 10.
The game wraps up the regular season with the Outlaws posting a 5-19 overall record to go with a 2-8 Blue Mountain Conference showing. Enterprise ends the year with a fifth-place finish in the conference standings.
