UNION – Union seniors Bo Ledbetter and Kaeson Pence went out in style on Friday, Feb. 10 as the two combined for 70 of the Bobcats’ 79 points and the Union boys downed Griswold 79-42 in the final regular-season game for both squads.
“Senior night was one for the ages,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Our two seniors got it done tonight. Bo dropped 40 points and Kaeson dropped 30 points. Those boys were efficient and on fire tonight. Their teammates were exceptionally unselfish and worked hard all night to get the seniors good looks. Our seniors have worked hard all season, and this was a great way to send them out on their home floor. I am so proud of all our guys for coming together on a special night.”
After finishing the season third in the league standings, Union’s next opponent in postseason play will be determined by games played this week. The Bobcats (21-3 overall, 8-2 Old Oregon League) will prepare for a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Thursday, Feb. 16 and a trip to Baker High School for play in the Old Oregon League District Tournament.
Panthers wrap up regular season with blowout win
IMBLER – Continuing a perfect home record in the 1A Old Oregon League, the Imbler boys basketball squad wrapped up the regular season with a 50-25 victory over Joesph on Friday, Feb. 10.
“This was a really great effort from our guys,” said Imbler coach Tony Haddock. “Defensively, we really worked hard, and our rotations and talk were great.”
The Panther defense held Joseph to only five points in the first half while putting up 19 points. Imbler then exploded for an 18-point third quarter.
“Justin (Frost) had a night,” added Haddock. “He scored and rebounded well. This was truly a team effort from start to finish.”
Frost led all scorers with 18 points. Wyatt Burns added 11 points in the Panther win.
In the loss, Joseph saw James Burney put in seven points and three players, Jaxson Grover, Blade Suto and Payton Hess, add four points.
Imbler ends the season with a 14-7 overall and an 8-2 Old Oregon League record, and will now watch the opening round of the Old Oregon playoffs around the area to determine their opponent on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Baker High School. The Panthers finish the season tied with Union for third in the league standings.
Joseph (13-8, 4-6) will not have the same luxury as the Eagles start league playoff action on Tuesday, Feb. 14 on the road in Echo (10-12, 6-4). The Eagles and Cougars hit the court at 6 p.m.
Badgers topple Cougars
POWDER VALLEY – Hometown fans of Powder Valley boys basketball had much to cheer about on Friday, Feb. 10 as the Badgers took a 30-point victory over the Wallowa Cougars, 49-19 in Old Oregon League action.
Powder Valley jumped out quickly, leading 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and cruising at the half, 22-12. Holding Wallowa to only three points in the third quarter and four points in the final eight minutes, the Badgers’ bench finished up the contest.
Both Jackson Chandler and Cole Martin put in 10 points toward the final Powder Valley score with Logan Profitt adding eight points.
In the loss, Isaac Barnum had 14 of the Cougars’ 19 points.
Powder Valley ends the regular season with a 12-10 overall and 6-4 OOL record. The Badgers sit fifth in the most current league standings. Powder Valley will begin the Old Oregon League playoffs at home on Tuesday, Feb. 14 hosting Pilot Rock (7-15, 4-6) for a 6 p.m. game.
Wallowa (2-18, 0-10) was scheduled to depart league action on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a road game in Elgin (2-20).
Girls basketball: Badgers run winning streak to eight
POWDER VALLEY – Returning home on Friday, Feb. 10 after last weekend’s two-day road trip, the Powder Valley girls basketball team claimed their eighth straight victory, a 47-32 over the Wallowa Cougars.
The Badgers jumped out to a 24-19 half time margin after holding the Cougars to just five points in the second quarter. Powder Valley’s defense continued in the second half, holding Wallowa to single-digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters. Both teams struggled from the line as both the Badgers and Cougars ended the night at 40% free-throw shooting.
Powder Valley did spread the scoring around as nine Badgers put points on the board. Jodi Bingham led charge with 11 points followed by Jacey Anderson and DJ Bingham, both with eight points. Madysen Leggett ended the game with seven points.
Wallowa saw Zoe Hermans lead the Cougars with nine points and Abby Straight finished the game with eight points.
The Cougars (9-10 overall, 6-4 Old Oregon League) were scheduled to remain on the road on Saturday, Feb. 11 facing Elgin (7-15, 3-7).
Powder Valley (16-6, 9-1) was scheduled to finish up the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 11 in front of the home fans hosting Pilot Rock/Ukiah (9-14, 3-7).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.