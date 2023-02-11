UNION – Union seniors Bo Ledbetter and Kaeson Pence went out in style on Friday, Feb. 10 as the two combined for 70 of the Bobcats’ 79 points and the Union boys downed Griswold 79-42 in the final regular-season game for both squads.

“Senior night was one for the ages,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Our two seniors got it done tonight. Bo dropped 40 points and Kaeson dropped 30 points. Those boys were efficient and on fire tonight. Their teammates were exceptionally unselfish and worked hard all night to get the seniors good looks. Our seniors have worked hard all season, and this was a great way to send them out on their home floor. I am so proud of all our guys for coming together on a special night.”

