COVE – The Cove boys’ basketball team advanced to an early 2-0 overall record and claimed a home tournament win with a 57-46 win over Prairie City at the Mt. Fanny Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.
Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 23 points in the victory. Terrell Davis added 12 points and Wyatt Burgess ended his night with 10 points.
Cove continued action in its home tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a game against Pine Eagle (1-0 overall).
Powder Valley boys, girls open with road wins
CONDON – The basketball year is off to a good start for Powder Valley as both the boys and girls took victories playing in Condon on Friday, Dec. 2.
The girls got the year off right with a convincing 66-16 win over the Blue Devils. Powder Valley was scheduled to take their 1-0 start to the season on the road to South Wasco County on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The boys also grabbed a win by a score of 36-20 over Condon to start the season 1-0. Like the girls, the Badger boys were in South Wasco on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Joseph boys win opener against Irrigon; girls fall short
IONE – The Joseph basketball program found mixed results as the 2022-23 season kicked off at the Ione Basketball Bonanza on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Eagle boys saw their game come down to the final minute before taking a 49-47 victory over Irrigon. Joseph was scheduled to meet host Ione/Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 3 in day two of the tournament.
The Joseph girls opened their season with a 23-19 loss to the Irrigon Knights. The Eagles sought their first win of the year on Saturday against the host of the tournament, Ione/Arlington.
Elgin boys, girls fall to La Grande JV
ELGIN – The Elgin basketball squads opened the season and their home tournament with losses to the junior varsity teams of 4A La Grande on Friday, Dec. 2.
Playing in the Elgin Lions Kick-Off Tournament, the Elgin girls fell by a score of 50-41 to the Tigers. The Huskies were scheduled to meet Grant Union on Saturday, Dec. 3 in round two of the tournament.
In an almost identical score, the Husky boys also fell to the junior varsity squad of La Grande, their score being 51-41. Like the Elgin girls, the boys met Grant Union in second-round action.
Bobcats rout Dayville/Monument
UNION – The Union boys’ basketball team opened the season and their own tournament in style, winning big, 86-27, over the Tigers of Dayville/Monument on Friday, Dec. 2 on the Union home court.
The Bobcats were scheduled to meet Adrian on Saturday, Dec. 3 in a continuation of the tournament.
Cougars drop two on road trip
MAUPIN – The Wallowa Cougars are happy to be back home after a trip to Maupin to take on the Redsides of South Wasco County.
The Cougar girls fell to South Wasco County, 47-34 and fell to a 1-2 overall record. Wallowa is next on the court on Monday, Dec. 5 with a trip to Enterprise (1-0).
The Wallowa boys fell to 0-3 on the season with a 81-18 loss to the Redsides. The Cougars will have some time to work on their game as the team does not hit the court again until Friday, Dec. 9 as they host the junior varsity team of 4A Baker. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
