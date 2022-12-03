Cove vs. Nixyaawii OOL
Buy Now

Cove's Patrick Frisch attempts a post layup during the second half of a matchup against Nixyaawii in the semifinals of the Old Oregon League district tournament at Baker High School on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

 Davis Carbaugh/The Observer, File

COVE – The Cove boys’ basketball team advanced to an early 2-0 overall record and claimed a home tournament win with a 57-46 win over Prairie City at the Mt. Fanny Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2.

Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 23 points in the victory. Terrell Davis added 12 points and Wyatt Burgess ended his night with 10 points.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.