ENTERPRISE – The Enterprise girls basketball team ended the weekend’s play still perfect in the Blue Mountain Conference with a 3-0 mark.
The Outlaws traveled to Grant Union on Friday, Jan. 13 and after being down at the half by five points, rallied in the second half for a 42-23 win. Alex Rowley led Enterprise in the victory with 15 points and Maci Marr added nine points.
Returning home on Saturday, Jan. 14, Enterprise welcomed the TigerScots of Weston-McEwen.
“The girls played the best half of the season in the first half,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. “In the second half, Weston-McEwen eroded part of that lead but the girls weathered the storm and got the win.”
Leading 31-10 at halftime, the Outlaws held on for a 49-34 victory. Nevaeh James stepped up with 14 points with Rowley adding 12 points.
“Overall, I was really happy with how the girls handled the weekend,” Butterfield added. “Friday was a late-night road trip and on Saturday, the team played with an abundance of energy."
The Enterprise coach is pleased with the rebounding efforts of the Outlaws.
“I want to recognize Maddie Nordtvedt and Josi Coggins for their efforts to the boards this weekend,” said Butterfield.
Enterprise (9-6 overall, 3-0 BMC) stays on the home court and in league play with a Friday, Jan. 20 game versus Heppner (6-9, 1-2). Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Wallowa girls secure weekend split
PINE EAGLE – The Wallowa girls basketball team holds a 2-1 1A Old Oregon League record after a split weekend of league contests.
The Cougars fell in a close 41-39 game on Friday, Jan. 13 to Imbler before bouncing back on Saturday, Jan. 14, rolling to a 37-12 victory in Pine Eagle over the Spartans.
Wallowa (4-7 overall) now looks to build on the win, returning home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to host the combined team of Pilot Rock/Ukiah (5-9 overall). Although league opponents, the game is listed as a non-league contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. versus the Rockets.
Wallowa boys struggle on the road
PINE EAGLE – The road was not a kind place to be for the Wallowa boys’ basketball squad. After a 12-53 loss on Friday, Jan. 13 in Imbler, the Cougars dropped a 27-44 decision to Pine Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 14. Both contests were Old Oregon League games.
Wallowa (2-10 overall, 0-3 OOL) will depart league play for a game and return home to host Pilot Rock (2-11 overall) on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The contest is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.