MAUPIN -- The Union High Bobcats advanced to the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 1A Boys Basketball State Championship tournament following an 83-65 win over the South Wasco County High Redsides in a Saturday, Feb. 25 second-round state playoff game in Maupin.

The No. 11 ranked Bobcats (24-5), guided by Coach Odin Miller, will play the No. 3 ranked Open Door Christian Academy High Huskies (22-3) in a 6:30 p.m. state quarterfinal matchup Mar. 2 at Baker High School. A Bobcats' win propels them into the 8:15 p.m. Mar. 3 semifinals. A loss sends the Bobcats into the Mar. 3 8:45 a.m. consolation round bracket.

