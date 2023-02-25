MAUPIN -- The Union High Bobcats advanced to the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 1A Boys Basketball State Championship tournament following an 83-65 win over the South Wasco County High Redsides in a Saturday, Feb. 25 second-round state playoff game in Maupin.
The No. 11 ranked Bobcats (24-5), guided by Coach Odin Miller, will play the No. 3 ranked Open Door Christian Academy High Huskies (22-3) in a 6:30 p.m. state quarterfinal matchup Mar. 2 at Baker High School. A Bobcats' win propels them into the 8:15 p.m. Mar. 3 semifinals. A loss sends the Bobcats into the Mar. 3 8:45 a.m. consolation round bracket.
"I'm extremely proud of the effort the boys had by going out on a long (four hours) road trip in such a meaningful game and playing as well as we did," said Miller. "I think it's a statement win that the Union basketball team is stronger than people gave us credit for. This was one of our major goals all year to go to Baker City and play in the final eight. Despite a little adversity and tough times, we stood up tough and we took care of business."
The sharp-shooting Bobcats had a great start in jumping in front with quick double digit 11-1 margin. Union's Old Oregon League All-Star trio of junior Tee Ledbetter (37 points), his brother Bo Ledbetter (eight points) and sophomore guard Chase Koshinsky (18 points) each scored in the early offense burst to help the Bobcats build a lead.
"I thought we came into the game feeling pretty confident about getting a win," said Tee Ledbetter, the Old Oregon League player of the year. "We didn't really play very good at our district tournament (two losses Feb. 17-18), but when we came out here today, I felt like everything was just clicking pretty good for us. It makes me feel pretty good to get big playoff win and it's incredible that we're going to the state tournament in Baker. I feel like if we just continue having good, solid efforts in practice, then we'll be ready to go there and play well in the state tournament."
Senior guard Bo Ledbetter earned an OOL first-team all-league award and Koshinsky earned a second-team all-league award.
The Bobcats shot 6-for-8 at the outset of the game from the 3-point line and they were getting fast break baskets and they sank a number of outside jumpers to extend their lead to 26-10 at the end of the first quarter.
"When you shoot like that from the 3-point line, you're really able to set the tone for the game and we just had an incredible start offensively," said Miller. "When South Wasco made some runs, we were able to have the discipline to stay tough and do our thing. We limited their transition baskets by playing great defense."
The Big Sky League champion Redsides (25-3) fought back and trimmed the margin to 30-24 midway through the second quarter. The Bobcats answered with a 9-5 rally to regain a double-digit 39-29 halftime margin.
The Bobcats then continued to display a potent offensive attack as they were shooting with a good rhythm and they controlled the tempo of the game throughout the second half. A 10-4 third quarter Bobcat run put Union up 49-33, forcing a Redsides timeout. The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, with Union on top 63-49 after three.
The Redsides were not able to get any closer than 14 points for the remainder of the contest. The Bobcats enjoyed their largest lead of the game late in the fourth with an 83-61 advantage. The 83-point total was the most the Bobcats scored in a game since a season opening 86-27 win over Dayville/Monument on Dec. 2. Union's win snapped the Redsides' 39-game home win streak. It was South Wasco's first home loss since Feb. 2019.
Junior Evan Cloutier (13 points) and freshman guard KJ Klebaum (seven points) also contributed to the Bobcats' offense.
