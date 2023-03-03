BAKER – After 32 minutes of regulation play, the Union boys basketball team could still see the upset over the third-seeded Open Door Christian Academy Huskies. With both teams tied at 47 points, the 11th-seeded Bobcats faced an overtime period of four minutes to pull off the improbable.
The Huskies were able to come through with the free throws in the final minute of overtime to beat Union 59-55, sending the Bobcats to the consolation bracket and a bid for fourth-place.
The Bobcats started the game strong, leading after the first quarter 15-8. Open Door Christian fought back in the second quarter, cutting the lead to two points, 29-27 at halftime.
The lead switched four times in the third quarter and entering the final quarter, the scoreboard read 39 points for each team. The Bobcats were down by four points on three separate occasions in the final quarter but a long range perimeter basket by Tee Ledbetter cut the Huskies’ lead to a single point at the 2-minute, 21-second mark. It was a free throw by Ledbetter with the clock reading 47 seconds that sent the game into overtime as both teams showed 47 points.
Although not one for the record books, Open Door Christian’s 4-for-9 free throw shooting during the overtime period was just enough for the victory.
Tee Ledbetter easily led all scorers in the game with 38 points and added 10 rebounds while never sitting down during the entire 36 minutes. For his efforts, he received the Moda Player of the Game honor for Union. Chase Koshinsky added nine points and picked up nine rebounds with Evan Cloutier also grabbing nine rebounds.
The quarterfinal loss pushed the Bobcats into the consolation game versus Nixyaawii with the game scheduled for Friday, March 3. The Golden Eagles suffered a 53-49 upset loss to Crosshill Christian.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.