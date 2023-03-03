Bobcat Christmas Classic Boys Championship

Union's Tee Ledbetter takes a penalty free throw shot during the Bobcat Christmas Classic at Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Union took home the championship victory 46-33 over Cove. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BAKER – After 32 minutes of regulation play, the Union boys basketball team could still see the upset over the third-seeded Open Door Christian Academy Huskies. With both teams tied at 47 points, the 11th-seeded Bobcats faced an overtime period of four minutes to pull off the improbable.

The Huskies were able to come through with the free throws in the final minute of overtime to beat Union 59-55, sending the Bobcats to the consolation bracket and a bid for fourth-place.

