Bobcat Christmas Classic Boys Championship 1
Cove's Patrick Frisch tries to pivot with the ball while Union's Tee Ledbetter defends the net during the Bobcat Christmas Classic at Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Union claimed the championship victory, 46-33, over Cove. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BAKER – The Cove boys basketball squad will meet the Nixyaawii Gold Eagles for the Old Oregon League title after beating Union, 39-32, on Friday, Feb. 17 at Baker High School.

The Cove defense held the Bobcats to Union’s lowest point total of the year.

