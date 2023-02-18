Cove's Patrick Frisch tries to pivot with the ball while Union's Tee Ledbetter defends the net during the Bobcat Christmas Classic at Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Union claimed the championship victory, 46-33, over Cove.
BAKER – The Cove boys basketball squad will meet the Nixyaawii Gold Eagles for the Old Oregon League title after beating Union, 39-32, on Friday, Feb. 17 at Baker High School.
The Cove defense held the Bobcats to Union’s lowest point total of the year.
The victory sets up the championship game where Cove (18-6 overall) will once again face the Golden Eagles. Nixyaawii and the Leopards previously saw the court together on Dec. 29 in tournament play, a game the Golden Eagles won 53-47.
The loss pushed Union (22-4 overall) to a game in a battle for third place versus Imbler (15-8 overall) on Saturday, Feb. 18 with a 12:30 p.m. tipoff in Baker.
Golden Eagles drop Imbler
BAKER – The Imbler boys basketball team push towards an Old Oregon League title came to a halt with a 83-56 loss to the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles on Friday, Feb. 17 in the Baker High School gym. The game marked the first meeting of the two teams this season.
Imbler (15-8 overall) was scheduled to meet Union (22-4 overall) for the consolation title on Saturday, Feb. 18 back in the Baker gym. The Panthers and Bobcats did see each other during the Union Bobcat Classic on Dec. 15, a game that saw Union take a 43-36 victory over Imbler.
The Old Oregon League will send four teams to the upcoming state basketball tournament for the 32-team bracket.
Enterprise boys see season end
PENDLETON – The Enterprise boys basketball season came to an end at the Pendleton Convention Center with a 70-29 loss to the Weston-McEwen TigerScots on Friday, Feb. 17 in the Blue Mountain Conference playoffs.
Enterprise entered the tournament as the fifth seed after finishing the regular season with a 2-8 conference record.
The Outlaws wrap up the season with a 5-20 overall record. The Outlaws will take the court next season with the departure of seniors Cory Walker, Chase Duncan, Maclane Melville, Roan Flynn and Noah Meyer.
