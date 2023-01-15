COVE – The boys of the Cove basketball team enjoy the home fans cheering and know the spots on the home court for the perfect shot. That is evident as the Leopards kept a perfect home record on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a 49-38 victory over Joseph in Old Oregon League action.
Patrick Frisch put in 15 points for Cove in the win with Terrell Davis adding 14 points.
Cove (10-5 overall, 2-1 OOL) places its perfect home record to the test on Friday, Jan. 20 with a league game versus Wallowa (2-10, 0-3). The two teams hit the floor at 7:30 p.m.
Joseph (11-3, 2-1) looks to rebound after seeing its eight-game winning streak come to an end at Cove by hosting Imbler (8-6, 2-1) on Thursday, Jan. 19. Game time is 8 p.m.
Nixyaawii runs away from Union
MISSION – The Union boys basketball team faced a monumental task on Saturday, Jan. 14. Riding a seven-game win streak, the Bobcats boarded a bus for a trip to take on the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles, a top-five 1A team according to the OSAA rankings.
The streak of victories came to an end with a 77-50 loss.
Union found itself down by only seven points at the half and cut the deficit to six points late in the third quarter and again early in the fourth quarter. Trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats were forced to press.
“We just ran out of gas, and they got easy baskets to run it up to 27 points,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “We know what we need to do to get the job done next time and will be ready.”
In the loss, Tee Ledbetter had 15 points to lead the Bobcats. Chase Koshinsky was not far behind, ending with 14 points. Evan Cloutier finished with 8 points.
Nixyaawii finished with balanced scoring as five players ended in double figures.
Union (14-2 overall, 2-1 OOL) will return to the home gym on Friday, Jan. 20 with a league game versus Echo (5-7, 1-1). The Bobcats and Cougars take the court at 7:30 p.m.
ENTERPRISE – After picking up the team’s first Blue Mountain Conference victory on Jan. 7, the Enterprise boys basketball team endured a tough weekend, dropping both a home and road league game.
After a 66-45 road loss to Grant Union on Friday, Jan. 13, the Outlaws were back in the home gym to face conference opponent Weston-McEwen. The TigerScots rolled to a 77-34 win over Enterprise.
Enterprise (3-13 overall, 1-2 BMC) now looks ahead to Friday, Jan. 20 as the Outlaws will host Heppner (11-4 overall, 1-2 2A Blue Mountain Conference) with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Wallowa boys struggle on the road
PINE EAGLE – The road was not a kind place to be for the Wallowa boys’ basketball squad. After a 12-53 loss on Friday, Jan. 13 in Imbler, the Cougars dropped a 27-44 decision to Pine Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 14. Both contests were Old Oregon League games.
Wallowa (2-10 overall, 0-3 OOL) will depart league play for a game and return home to host Pilot Rock (2-11 overall) on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The contest is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
