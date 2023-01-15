COVE – The boys of the Cove basketball team enjoy the home fans cheering and know the spots on the home court for the perfect shot. That is evident as the Leopards kept a perfect home record on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a 49-38 victory over Joseph in Old Oregon League action.

Patrick Frisch put in 15 points for Cove in the win with Terrell Davis adding 14 points.

