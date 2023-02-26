COVE – Some fiery perimeter shooting to start the fourth quarter proved to be the downfall as the seventh-seeded Cove boys basketball squad fell victim to the upset at the hands of 10th-seed Crosshill Christian in the second round of the OSAA 1A state basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Cove.
Unable to overcome a strong final eight minutes by the Eagles, the Leopards saw the season end with a Crosshill Christian 54-41 victory.
“The shots from the outside just didn’t fall for us,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins. “Crosshill had some excellent outside shooting which was the difference in the game. It was a close game all the way through until the beginning of the fourth when Crosshill hit a couple big 3s and we were just unable to come back from that.”
In the loss, the Leopards saw 22 points from Patrich Frisch with Wyatt Burgess adding 11 points.
“Patrick was dominant inside for us,” Wiggins said.
Cove ends the season with a 19-8 overall record and a second-place showing in the 1A Old Oregon League standings.
“I am very proud of our boys this season,” commented Wiggins. “We are losing three seniors but have a strong junior and sophomore crew coming. The boys have been very grateful for the support from the community.”
The Leopards will open the season next year without the services of seniors Caleb Wiggins, Terrell Davis and Frisch.
