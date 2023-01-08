LA GRANDE – The La Grande boys basketball team ended the weekend with a 1-1 record after falling to Crook County on Friday, Jan. 6 before rebounding to down Madras on Saturday, Jan. 7 with both games being nonleague contests.
The Tiger boys fell to the Cowboys on Friday, 61-40. La Grande was unable to make up a double-digit deficit after falling behind 21-8 early.
“Crook is a well-coached team and had a great first quarter,” said La Grande coach Shawn Brooks. “They shot very well behind the arc and played great team defense. We battle hard in the second half but could not make up the deficit.”
In the loss, Sam Tsiatsos led all scorers with 16 points.
“Sam rebounded well for us also and Jace Schow also rebounded well against an athletic and energetic team,” Brooks said.
The Tigers changed their fortune with a 60-49 win on Saturday versus the visiting Madras White Buffaloes.
“We had a great first half with great team energy Saturday,” Brooks said. “Owen Rinker had a big game for us, rebounding well and scoring eight points. Logan Williams had great vision on the court with many assists and scored well. Jace Schow had a great all-around game with 13 points, scoring nine of those in the third.”
In all, eight Tigers placed points on the board led by Tsiatsos’ 14 points.
La Grande (6-5 overall) now looks at the start of 4A Greater Oregon League play on Tuesday with a trip to Baker to meet the Bulldogs (11-3 overall). The Dawgs are currently ranked third in the OSAA poll and are on a five-game win streak.
Bobcat boys run winning streak to six
NORTH POWDER – The Union boys basketball team upped their win streak to six games after a 60-23 nonleague victory over the Powder Valley Badgers on Saturday, Jan. 7 in North Powder.
Powder Valley fell behind early, outscored in the first quarter 17-4, and the Bobcats held a 34-12 advantage at the half. The second half saw Union cruise and go to the bench for the victory.
“I was extremely happy with how the boys came out ready to play and jumped to the halftime lead,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “We ran the floor well and our shooters knocked down quite a few transition 3s.”
Miller said the Bobcats worked the previous week on rebounding, planning for the larger Powder Valley team.
“Powder has a lot of big, physical players and we met their intensity on the boards which was a focal point for us coming into this game,” he said.
For the Bobcats, Chase Koshinsky led the team with 17 points. Evan Cloutier added 10 points and Tee Ledbetter ended the game with nine points.
Powder Valley saw Hunter Bingham as the lone Badger in double figures, ending the game with 10 points.
Union (13-1 overall, 1-0 Old Oregon League) is back in OOL action on Friday, Jan. 13 in the home gym versus the visiting Rockets of Pilot Rock (1-10 overall, 0-1 1A OOL). Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley (6-7 overall, 0-1 1A OOL) looks to break a two-game skid with a league game at home versus Imbler (7-5 overall, 1-0 OOL) on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Outlaws win conference opener
IRRIGON – The Enterprise boys’ basketball team is off to a good start in conference play after taking their opening Blue Mountain Conference game, a 58-43 victory over the Irrigon Knights on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Irrigon. The win halted a six-game losing streak for the Outlaws.
Enterprise (3-11 overall, 1-0 2A Blue Mountain Conference) will continue with a conference game on the road on Friday, Jan. 13 with a trip to Grant Union (5-9 overall, 1-0 BMC). The Prospectors also took a victory in their conference opener, a 50-45 win over Heppner.
Cougars fall just short of third win
WALLOWA – The Wallowa boys’ basketball came up just short of a win, falling to Jordan Valley 45-41 on Saturday, Jan. 7 on the Cougars’ home floor. The game was a non-league matchup for Wallowa and the Mustangs.
Wallowa (2-8 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) has this week to fine tune some things before hitting the road on Friday, Jan. 13 for a league game versus Imbler (7-5 overall, 1-0 OOL). Sitting on the bus will continue for the Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a trip to Pine Eagle (7-6 overall, 1-0 OOL).
