Cove's Patrick Frisch looks to take a shot during the Bobcat Christmas Classic at Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Union took home the championship victory 46-33 over Cove. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

COVE – Using strong defense and free throw shooting, the Cove boys basketball squad paid back Imbler for a 37-35 loss on Jan. 6 with a 34-33 victory on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Leopard gym. The Leopards continued their perfect play at home, as Cove has not dropped a game this season on its own floor.

“This was a pure defensive battle,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins of the win. “At the charity stripe, we shot 50% while Imbler went 17%. This was a great game before a packed crowd.”

