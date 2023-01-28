COVE – Using strong defense and free throw shooting, the Cove boys basketball squad paid back Imbler for a 37-35 loss on Jan. 6 with a 34-33 victory on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Leopard gym. The Leopards continued their perfect play at home, as Cove has not dropped a game this season on its own floor.
“This was a pure defensive battle,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins of the win. “At the charity stripe, we shot 50% while Imbler went 17%. This was a great game before a packed crowd.”
Junior Wyatt Burgess led the Leopard win with 16 points, followed by Patrick Frisch adding 11 points.
Cove (14-4 overall, 6-1 Old Oregon League) leaves the aura of the home court on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a trip to Wallowa (2-14, 0-6). The Leopards previously downed the Cougars on Jan. 20, 51-23.
Imbler (10-7, 4-2) was scheduled to continue a weekend road trip to a game in Wallowa on Saturday, Jan. 28. Like Cove, Imbler also has a previous victory versus the Cougars, winning 53-12 on Jan. 13.
Badgers slip by Spartans at home
POWDER VALLEY – For the second time this season, the Powder Valley boys basketball was able to grab a win over the Pine Eagle Spartans. After taking care of Pine Eagle on Jan. 5 by a score of 50-46, it was the Badgers over the Spartans 49-42 on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Powder Valley gym.
Badger fans saw the Powder Valley boys run away in the first half, leading 27-13 as the two teams entered the locker rooms at the half. The Spartans caught fire in the third quarter, outscoring the hometown Badgers 13-8 and putting up an additional 16 points in the final quarter. Powder Valley was able to hold off for the victory with a 14-point final eight minutes.
Powder Valley’s Cole Martin led all scorers in the game with 25 points. Senior Logan Profitt added 10 points.
Free-throw shooting continued to be a problem for the Badgers, finishing 12-for-26 versus the Spartans.
Powder Valley (10-9 overall, 4-3 Old Oregon League) will be on the bus on Friday, Feb. 3 for a road game in Imbler (10-7, 4-2). In the last meeting of these two teams, the Badgers took a 51-44 victory.
Bobcats ease by Elgin
UNION – The Union boys basketball team recorded a third-straight Old Oregon League win with a 71-21 victory over Elgin on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Bobcat gymnasium.
The Bobcats started the game strong, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and adding 17 additional points before the half. The Union defense held the Huskies to only seven points in the first half.
“This was another good night in front of the home fans,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Both teams played hard and we had contributions from up and down the bench.”
The Bobcat fans saw a treat in the contest as Tee Ledbetter had a dunk in the second quarter.
“Tee’s dunk energized the building and kept us rolling,” Miller said. “Elgin has improved and they have a bright future. We need to continue to grind and get better each day as we get closer to the postseason. It doesn’t matter how many regular season wins you have if you can’t win when it counts.”
Union found points from 11 different Bobcat players led by Kaeson Pence’s 16 points. Ledbetter’s dunk was part of his 12 points and Morgan Johnson ended with 11 points.
Junior Delynn Miller had seven points for the Huskies in the loss. Fellow junior Parker Caldwell ended with five points.
Union (17-2 overall, 5-1 OOL) was scheduled to take a three-game win streak on the road on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a game in Pilot Rock versus the Rockets (5-13, 2-4).
Elgin (1-16, 1-5) looks to repeat its single win on the year with a home game versus Griswold (1-16 overall, 0-6 1A Old Oregon League) in a scheduled game on Saturday, Jan. 28. In their last meeting on Jan. 13, the Huskies escaped with a 55-53 win over the Griz.
Tigers tripped up by GOL-leading Baker
LA GRANDE – The problems continued for the La Grande boys basketball team as the Tigers fell to league opponent Baker 58-47 on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Tiger gym.
The loss marks three straight losses for the La Grande boys.
The Tigers (7-9 overall, 1-3 Greater Oregon League) jump out of league play for a home stand on Tuesday, Jan. 31 welcoming the 3A Nyssa Bulldogs (5-11 overall). Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Eagles end skid, trounce Wallowa
JOSEPH – After enduring a three-game losing streak, the Joseph boys basketball squad got back on track with a 62-21 victory over Wallowa on Friday, Jan. 27 playing in front of the Eagles' home fans.
The game marked the second occasion this season Joseph has handled Wallowa in large fashion.
Joseph (12-5 overall, 3-3 Old Oregon League) was scheduled to make a trip on Saturday, Jan. 29 to Pine Eagle to meet the Spartans (8-10, 2-4).
Wallowa (2-14, 0-6) was scheduled to try and find that first league win on Saturday, Jan. 28 welcoming Imbler (10-7, 4-2) to the Cougar gym.
Outlaws fall to TigerScots
ATHENA – The problems on court continued for the Enterprise boys basketball squad as the Outlaws dropped a 56-42 game to the Weston-McEwen TigerScots on Friday, Jan. 27 on the Weston-McEwen home court.
Enterprise has now dropped its last six games.
The Outlaws (3-16 overall, 1-5 Blue Mountain Conference) was scheduled to return to the home fans and break the loss streak on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a conference game versus Irrigon (3-15, 0-6). In the two teams' meeting on Jan. 7, the Outlaws picked up a 58-43 victory.
