LG boys.jpg

La Grande’s Jace Schow lines up waiting for a free throw from Ontario’s Cohen Evans during a game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Ontario.

 John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com

ONTARIO – The starters for the La Grande boys basketball team saw some time on the bench as the Tigers versus Tigers Greater Oregon League matchup was in La Grande’s hands early after a trip to Ontario on Friday, Jan. 13.

La Grande put up the first seven points of the game and led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter on its way to a 65-35 victory over Ontario. The final quarter was played under the mandated mercy rule with the clock running.

