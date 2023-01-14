ONTARIO – The starters for the La Grande boys basketball team saw some time on the bench as the Tigers versus Tigers Greater Oregon League matchup was in La Grande’s hands early after a trip to Ontario on Friday, Jan. 13.
La Grande put up the first seven points of the game and led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter on its way to a 65-35 victory over Ontario. The final quarter was played under the mandated mercy rule with the clock running.
“I really like the defensive effort we had in the first half,” said La Grande coach Shawn Brooks. “We also rebounded very well against a good zone defense from Ontario.”
La Grande bounces back with the win after a loss to Baker on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The defense Brooks mentioned held Ontario to just eight points in the first half. In the second half, one or two starters were on the floor playing with the La Grande bench picking up time and experience for the future.
“Sam (Tsiatsos) gave us threes when we needed to extend the lead tonight,” Brooks said. “I am proud of all the guys.”
Tsiatsos led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Caeden Barrett added 11 points and Logan Williams put in eight points. In total, eight La Grande players put points on the board.
La Grande (7-6 overall, 1-1 GOL) continues with league play, again hitting the road for a Wednesday, Jan. 18 game at Pendleton (7-9, 1-0).
Panthers rebound from close loss for home win
IMBLER – After suffering a road loss to Powder Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Imbler boys basketball team was back at home on Friday, Jan. 13, and made the home fans happy with a 53-12 Old Oregon League victory over the Wallowa Cougars.
Imbler placed this game out of reach of Wallowa early, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and leading 36-8 at the half.
“This was a nice bounce back for us after a tough night last night,” said Imbler coach Tony Haddock. “We shot the ball much better. The Wallowa kids are young, but really worked hard and I was impressed with their effort. They never quit.”
Eight players combined for the Panthers’ 53 points led by Jake Bingaman’s 19 points. Justin Frost added 12 points. For the Cougars, both Gabriel Nobles and Isaac Barnum had four points.
Imbler (8-6 overall, 2-1 OOL) will leave the home gym on Thursday, Jan. 19 for a league game in Joseph versus the Eagles (11-2, 2-0).
Wallowa (2-9 overall, 0-2) was scheduled to try and find their first league win on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a trip to Pine Eagle (7-7, 1-1).
