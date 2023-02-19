BAKER – A strong second half pushed the score to respectable but a horrendous first quarter proved to be too much to overcome as the Cove boys basketball team fell to Nixyaawii 76-54 in the title game of the Old Oregon tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Baker High School gym.

Unable to find any rhythm and with Nixyaawii hitting on most every time down the floor, the first quarter could not have started worse for the Leopards as they were down 23-2 after the first eight minutes of play. Beginning to find the basket in the second quarter, Cove went into the locker room at the half down 20-44.

