BAKER – A strong second half pushed the score to respectable but a horrendous first quarter proved to be too much to overcome as the Cove boys basketball team fell to Nixyaawii 76-54 in the title game of the Old Oregon tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Baker High School gym.
Unable to find any rhythm and with Nixyaawii hitting on most every time down the floor, the first quarter could not have started worse for the Leopards as they were down 23-2 after the first eight minutes of play. Beginning to find the basket in the second quarter, Cove went into the locker room at the half down 20-44.
The Leopards struggled the entire game with the quickness and inside game of the Golden Eagles but upped their game in the second half.
“We cannot give a team like Nixyaawii the first quarter we did,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins. “We played well and stayed with them quarters two through four but that first quarter just did us in. It was great to see the boys not give up and continue to battle. We will learn a lot from this game.”
Cove enters the 1A state tournament after finishing the season with an 18-7 overall record. The Leopards begin the journey for a state title at home on Wednesday, Feb. 22, hosting Portland Waldorf (12-7 overall). Game time has been set for 6 p.m.
Imbler downs Union in double OT thriller
BAKER – It took not one but two overtimes to finally crown the Imbler boys basketball team third place in the Old Oregon League tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Baker High School. As the buzzer sounded for the final time, the Panthers downed Union 70-62.
With a run late in the first quarter, Imbler led at the end of the first quarter 18-12. The margin was increased to 32-24 at the half.
The Bobcats started to chip away at the lead and at the three-minute mark in the third quarter, a basket by Union’s Tee Ledbetter cut to lead to two, 37-35. Just 30 seconds later, the two teams were tied at 37 points each and the Bobcats led with two minutes left in the quarter off a basket and free throw from Chase Koshinsky.
The score stood tied at 43 points at the end of the third off a buzzer beater basket by Bo Ledbetter.
The two teams passed the lead back and forth throughout the final eight minutes of regulation until Tee Ledbetter’s drive and basket with five seconds remaining on the clock propelled the game into the first overtime period with both teams showing 54 points on the scoreboard.
Points came hard for both teams in the first overtime but when Imbler’s Justin Frost sank one of two free throws, the game again stood tied at 58 points and ready for a second overtime.
The second four-minute period saw the Panthers pull away for the victory.
“Today was a great game,” said Imbler coach Tony Haddock. “Two great teams throwing haymakers at each other. We just ducked a couple more times.”
Haddock was quick to give credit to Union’s Tee Ledbetter for keeping the Imbler defense moving.
“Tee was the dude today,” Haddock said. “He scored 40 and shot extremely high percentage.”
Looking at his own team, the accolades were many.
“Justin (Frost) had a great game for us,” the coach said. “Wyatt (Burns) and Jake (Bingaman) had 19 and 13 respectively and both played every single minute. We had great defense down the stretch and made a couple free throws when we needed it.”
Frost ended with 23 points to lead the Panthers and in addition to Burns’ and Bingaman’s point totals, Dallin Rasmussen ended with 10 points.
For the Bobcats, Tee Ledbetter led all scorers with 40 points. Bo Ledbetter and Koshinsky each ended with nine points.
Both teams now step up to 1A state playoff action with Imbler traveling to Bonanza (15-8 overall) on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Game time is set for 5 p.m.
Union will be at home on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in round one action with a game against Perrydale (17-10 overall). Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.