Bobcat Christmas Classic Boys Championship 2
Buy Now

Union's Bo Ledbetter takes a moment with the ball to look for his next move during the Bobcat Christmas Classic at Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Union earned the championship victory, 46-33, over Cove. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

PILOT ROCK – On Jan. 28 of last year, the Rockets of Pilot Rock boys basketball team beat Union 60-49. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Bobcats were able to rid themselves of that memory, downing the Rockets 76-39 in the Pilot Rock gym.

“Tonight was one we had circled on the calendar,” said Union coach Odin Miller.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.