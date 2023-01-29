PILOT ROCK – On Jan. 28 of last year, the Rockets of Pilot Rock boys basketball team beat Union 60-49. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Bobcats were able to rid themselves of that memory, downing the Rockets 76-39 in the Pilot Rock gym.
“Tonight was one we had circled on the calendar,” said Union coach Odin Miller.
Perimeter shooting for Union started the game and continued through the third quarter with the Bobcats hitting 14 3-point shots. Union erupted for 27 points in the first quarter and led by 16 points with one quarter in the books 27-11. The hot shooting continued in the second quarter and as the two teams went to the locker room for the half, the Bobcats controlled the game 42-23.
“We came out hot from three and stayed hot,” Miller said. “Twenty-four assists on the night and some incredibly unselfish play by our guys all night. They were always willing to make the extra pass tonight.”
Union added 27 points in the third quarter and cruised to the victory with a seven-point final quarter.
Tee Ledbetter led all scorers in the game with 24 points followed closely by Chase Koshinsky’s 22 points with five of those buckets coming from beyond the 3-point line. Trae Frank added 10 points.
”Overall, we showed great effort and focus tonight and I’m proud of our guys,” Miller added.
Union (18-2 overall, 6-1 Old Oregon League) continues a push toward state play on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a trip to Arlington High School to take on Ione/Arlington (7-9 overall) in a nonleague matchup.
Imbler bounces back, tops Wallowa
WALLOWA – After a heartbreaking one-point loss to Cove on Friday, Jan. 27, the Imbler boys basketball team was back in form on Saturday, Jan. 28, downing Wallowa 64-32 in the Cougar gym.
“That was a rough ending versus Cove,” said Imbler coach Tony Haddock. “It is good to get back on track tonight.”
The Panthers wasted little time in setting the tone of the game, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and leading at the half 40-14. The Imbler defense held the Cougars to only three points in the third quarter.
“We had good contributions from multiple guys tonight,” Haddock said. “Wallowa played hard and scrapped again. The Cougars are just young and inexperienced.”
Six Panther players added to the point total led by Jake Bingaman’s 21 points. Wyatt Burns ended his night with 15 points and Trevor Treat, Henry Treat and Justin Frost each finished with eight points.
For Wallowa, Isaac Barnum finished with 12 points and Kaed Thorne finished the game with 11 points.
Imbler (11-7 overall, 5-2 Old Oregon League) hosts Powder Valley (10-9, 4-3) on Friday, Feb. 3 for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Wallowa (2-15, 0-7) looks for their first Old Oregon victory and to break a nine-game skid on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a home game versus Cove (14-5, 6-1). Game time is 7 p.m.
Outlaws end losing streak
ENTERPRISE – The Enterprise boys basketball team is back to seeing the correct side of a scoreboard after a 57-52 win over Irrigon on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Outlaw gym.
The victory halts a five-game losing streak for the Outlaw boys going back to Jan. 13. The game also marked the second win this season against the Knights for Enterprise.
Enterprise (4-16 overall, 2-5 Blue Mountain Conference) looks to keep winning on Friday, Feb. 3 with a trip to Heppner to take on the Mustangs (15-4, 5-2). Heppner took the first meeting of the two teams this season, 64-22 on Jan. 20.
Huskies earn second victory
ELGIN – The Elgin boys basketball team now has two wins on the year and the most recent was seen by the hometown Huskies fans on Saturday, Jan. 28. Elgin, for the second time this season, downed the Griswold Grizzlies, this time in the Huskies gym, 40-39. The first win against the Griz came in Griswold on Jan. 13.
Elgin (2-16 overall, 2-5 Old Oregon League) goes for two in a row on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a road trip to take on league-leading Nixyaawii (17-2, 6-0).
