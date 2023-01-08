IRRIGON – The Enterprise boys’ basketball team is off to a good start in conference play after taking their opening Blue Mountain Conference game, a 58-43 victory over the Irrigon Knights on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Irrigon. The win halted a six-game losing streak for the Outlaws.

Enterprise (3-11 overall, 1-0 2A Blue Mountain Conference) will continue with a conference game on the road on Friday, Jan. 13 with a trip to Grant Union (5-9 overall, 1-0 BMC). The Prospectors also took a victory in their conference opener, a 50-45 win over Heppner.

