IRRIGON – The Enterprise boys’ basketball team is off to a good start in conference play after taking their opening Blue Mountain Conference game, a 58-43 victory over the Irrigon Knights on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Irrigon. The win halted a six-game losing streak for the Outlaws.
Enterprise (3-11 overall, 1-0 2A Blue Mountain Conference) will continue with a conference game on the road on Friday, Jan. 13 with a trip to Grant Union (5-9 overall, 1-0 BMC). The Prospectors also took a victory in their conference opener, a 50-45 win over Heppner.
Cougars fall just short of third win
WALLOWA – The Wallowa boys’ basketball came up just short of a win, falling to Jordan Valley 45-41 on Saturday, Jan. 7 on the Cougars’ home floor. The game was a non-league matchup for Wallowa and the Mustangs.
Wallowa (2-8 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) has this week to fine tune some things before hitting the road on Friday, Jan. 13 for a league game versus Imbler (7-5 overall, 1-0 OOL). Sitting on the bus will continue for the Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a trip to Pine Eagle (7-6 overall, 1-0 OOL).
