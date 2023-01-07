IMBLER – It was Leopards versus Panthers as the 1A Old Oregon League opened play in Imbler with the visiting Cove boys basketball team in town on Friday, Jan. 6. As the buzzer sounded, it was the hometown Imbler Panthers taking a close 37-35 victory over the visiting Cove Leopards.

“Tonight was a very defensive and physical game for both teams,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins.

