IMBLER – It was Leopards versus Panthers as the 1A Old Oregon League opened play in Imbler with the visiting Cove boys basketball team in town on Friday, Jan. 6. As the buzzer sounded, it was the hometown Imbler Panthers taking a close 37-35 victory over the visiting Cove Leopards.
“Tonight was a very defensive and physical game for both teams,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins.
In the loss, senior Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 15 points.
The victory pushes Imbler to three straight wins with a season record of 7-5 overall and now a 1-0 league record. The Panthers now prepare for a road game to Powder Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12 to take on the Badgers (6-6 overall, 0-1 1A Old Oregon League) in league competition.
Cove (8-5 overall, 0-1 1A OOL) will also see its next opponent be Powder Valley as the Badgers visit Cove on Friday, Jan. 13.
Eleven Bobcats score in win over Huskies
ELGIN – The starters saw the bench early as the Union boys basketball team downed the Elgin Huskies 59-22 in 1A Old Oregon League action on Friday, Jan. 6 in Elgin.
Facing a young and inexperienced Husky squad, the Bobcats jumped out to a 47-4 halftime lead. With the game in hand early, the Union bench saw a majority of the game.
“Our young guys got a lot of time, and it was fun to see them play hard and execute,” said Union coach Odin Miller. “Elgin is young, but they are headed in the right direction. I have a ton of respect for Coach Johnson and his program.”
A total of 11 Bobcats placed points on the board led by Chase Koshinsky’s 16 points. Kaeson Pence put in eight points and Tee Ledbetter was on the bench early with seven points.
Elgin’s Parker Caldwell led the Huskies with 13 points.
Union (12-1 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League) was scheduled to be on the road on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a league matchup versus Powder Valley (6-6 overall, 0-1 OOL).
Elgin (0-12 overall, 0-1 OOL) searches for the first victory of the season and first league win on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a trip to Pilot Rock to take on the Rockets (1-10 overall, 0-1 OOL). A previous non-league win versus the Huskies is the lone win this season for the Rockets.
Tigers routed at home by Crook County
LA GRANDE – Hometown Tiger fans went home disappointed on Friday, Jan. 6 after the La Grande boys’ basketball team dropped a 61-40 decision to Crook County in nonleague action.
The Tigers (5-5 overall) were scheduled to continue non-league action on Saturday, Jan. 7 hosting Madras (5-4 overall).
