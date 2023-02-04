LA GRANDE – Led by a strong night from Logan Williams and his 17 points, the La Grande boys basketball team claimed a 67-37 win over the visiting Ontario Tigers on Friday, Feb. 3 in La Grande.
Williams notched his highest point total of the season with Jace Schow also putting up 17 points. The La Grande fans also came to their feet as Caeden Barrett went above the rim for two dunks on the night while also scoring 17 points.
La Grande started quickly, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and adding 14 in the second quarter. The scoring did slow in the third quarter down to eight points but La Grande rebounded in the fourth with a 22-point quarter.
“I am proud of the team for their defense and intensity on the court,” said La Grande coach Shawn Brooks. “We played a great team game tonight.”
La Grande (8-9 overall, 1-3 Greater Oregon League) will be on the road to Kurtz Gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a non-league game versus The Dalles (8-9 overall).
Frisch leads Cove to win over Joseph
JOSEPH – The Cove boys basketball team saw Patrick Frisch put in 15 points as the Leopards downed the Joseph Eagles 56-41 on Friday, Feb. 3 on the Joseph court in Old Oregon League action.
The game marked the second time this season Cove has taken a victory over the Eagles and the eighth consecutive win for the Leopards.
“Our defense smothered Joseph defensively, allowing no Joseph players into double figures,” said Cove coach Doug Wiggins. “The bench again was able to add some points allowing the starters some much-needed rest. The whole team contributed to this win.”
In addition to Frisch, Terrell Davis added 12 points from the perimeter and Wyatt Burgess contributed nine points. Caleb Wiggins ended his night with eight points.
“It has been great these past couple months to get help from the bench and seeing them contribute to the game,” added Wiggins.
Cove (16-5 overall, 8-1 Old Oregon League) was scheduled to step away from league play on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a trip to Baker High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 to meet Crane (20-1), the top-ranked 1A team in the state.
Joseph (13-6, 4-4) was scheduled to remain on the home court on Feb. 4, hosting Powder Valley (10-10, 4-4).
Panthers avenge earlier loss to Badgers
IMBLER – The Imbler boys basketball squad picked up some payback for a Jan. 12 loss, beating Powder Valley 49-42 on Friday, Feb. 3 in the Panther gym.
The game stood at 21 points for each team at the half. Imbler came out of the locker room and outscored Powder Valley 14-8 in the third quarter to take the advantage. The Panthers padded the lead in the final quarter and grabbed the Old Oregon League victory.
Imbler saw Justin Frost lead all scorers with 22 points. Jake Bingaman ended the game with nine points and Dallin Rasmussen added eight points.
In the loss, Powder Valley’s Logan Profitt led the Badgers with 12 points. Cole Martin finished with 10 points.
Imbler (12-7 overall, 6-2 OOL) was scheduled to remain at home at Saturday, Feb. 4, playing host to Pine Eagle (9-11, 3-5).
Powder Valley (10-10, 4-4) was scheduled to stay on the road on Saturday, Feb. 4, with a game in the Eagle gym versus Joseph (13-6, 4-4).
Spartans edge Cougars
WALLOWA – The Wallowa boys basketball team dropped a 1A Old Oregon matchup to Pine Eagle, 45-37 on Friday, Feb. 3 before the Cougar fans.
The loss keeps Wallowa winless in league action.
Wallowa (2-17 overall, 0-9 Old Oregon League) attempts to find their first league victory on Friday, Feb. 10 on the road in Powder Valley (10-10, 4-4).
Mustangs rout Enterprise again
HEPPNER – For the second time this season, Heppner had the Enterprise boys basketball number, winning over the Outlaws 68-41 on Friday, Feb. 3, in Heppner.
The first meeting of the two teams went the Mustangs’ way by a score of 64-22.
Enterprise (4-17 overall, 2-6 Blue Mountain Conference) was scheduled to be back on the bus on Saturday with a conference game versus Stanfield (18-4, 7-1).
Nixyaawii downs Union in OOL showdown
UNION – In a battle for the top of the Old Oregon League, the Union boys basketball squad found themselves on the wrong end of a 67-60 score versus the visiting Nixyaawii Golden Eagles on Friday, Feb. 3, in the Union gym.
The loss marks the second game this season the Bobcats fell to the Golden Eagles.
Union (19-3 overall, 6-2 Old Oregon League) was scheduled to hit the road on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a trip to take on Echo (9-10, 5-3).
Rockets down Elgin
ELGIN – The Elgin boys basketball team dropped a 1A Old Oregon League contest to Pilot Rock 79-38 on Friday, Feb. 3 before the Huskies’ home fans.
Elgin (2-18 overall, 2-7 Old Oregon League) will take a break from Old Oregon action on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a trip to Enterprise to take on the 2A Outlaws (4-17 overall).
