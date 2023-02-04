LA GRANDE – Led by a strong night from Logan Williams and his 17 points, the La Grande boys basketball team claimed a 67-37 win over the visiting Ontario Tigers on Friday, Feb. 3 in La Grande.

Williams notched his highest point total of the season with Jace Schow also putting up 17 points. The La Grande fans also came to their feet as Caeden Barrett went above the rim for two dunks on the night while also scoring 17 points.

