BAKER CITY – Combined, the Ledbetter boys put in 29 points but the Union boys basketball season ended in the Baker High School gym in the consolation bracket of the 1A state tournament after a 61-56 loss to the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles on Friday, March 3.
The loss ended an impressive run for the Bobcats after coming into the tournament as the 11th seed and previously beating 22nd Perrydale and upsetting sixth-seeded South Wasco County.
With just 15 seconds off the game clock, Union was on the board first off a pair of free throws from Evan Cloutier. The Golden Eagles turned the table, and with eight minutes gone in the game, Nixyaawii led by a margin of 22-13.
The Golden Eagles held their advantage at the half, but Union battled back to stay in the game. At the half, Nixyaawii led just 32-29.
The offenses remained even through the third quarter, but the Golden Eagles inched ahead and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-43 lead over the Bobcats.
Union failed to get over the top in the fourth quarter, and bowed out of the tournament while Nixyaawii advanced to Saturday’s fourth-place game against Adrian.
In the loss, Bo Ledbetter led the Bobcats with 15 points followed by Tee Ledbetter’s 14 points. Chase Koshinsky ended the game with 12 points and Cloutier added nine points.
Nixyaawii was advantageous inside, outscoring Union 22-14 in the paint.
Coach Odin Miller guided the Bobcats to a 24-7 overall record to go with an 8-2 Old Oregon League showing. The Bobcats will take the court next season without seniors Jon Morton, Bo Ledbetter and Kaeson Pence.
