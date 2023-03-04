DSC_0042 (3).JPG

Union junior Tee Ledbetter (3) drives towards the basket for a layup on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Ledbetter scored 37 points in the Bobcats' win over South Wasco County. 

 Mike Weber/For The Observer

BAKER CITY – Combined, the Ledbetter boys put in 29 points but the Union boys basketball season ended in the Baker High School gym in the consolation bracket of the 1A state tournament after a 61-56 loss to the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles on Friday, March 3.

The loss ended an impressive run for the Bobcats after coming into the tournament as the 11th seed and previously beating 22nd Perrydale and upsetting sixth-seeded South Wasco County.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.