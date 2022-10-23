Tigers' Dominick Carratello runs with the ball while Bulldogs' Kayden Garvin stumbles towards him during the La Grande and Baker football game at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. La Grande beat Baker 55-21. The Tigers next take on Madras at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Madras High School.
PENDLETON – Prior to the start of the 4A Special District 5 start, a majority of the discussions had to do with the previously 5A Pendleton Buckaroos stepping down to the 4A ranks. Playing in the 5A in the 2021-22 season, Pendleton ended the season with a 9-2 record and wrapped up the year ranked sixth. Many talked of the Buckaroos dominating the 4A ranks this season.
All that talk did not rattle the La Grande football team. In a discussion earlier this season, Tiger senior Jace Schow would only comment, “that is the game we are waiting for.”
La Grande quieted all those who mistakenly believed Pendelton/Nixyaawii was the team to beat for a 4A state title with a convincing 33-20 win over the Buckaroos on Friday, Oct. 21 in Pendleton.
Playing in rain and sloppy conditions, the Tigers capitalized on early turnovers by the Buckaroos to score three quick touchdowns in the first quarter. The first, a 6-yard pass from Logan Williams to Korey Newman, put the first points on the board.
The victory solidifies the Tigers as the district title holders with La Grande picking up the forfeit win over The Dalles on the game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28. La Grande will now wait for the final rankings to determine the team the Tigers will host for postseason playoffs.
