MOLALLA – The Powder Valley girls basketball team was well on its way to an upset win over fifth-seeded Country Christian in Molalla on Friday, Feb. 24. Coming in as the 12th seed, the Badgers led at the half. The Cougars had other ideas, scoring 18 points in the final quarter and ending the Powder Valley season with a 55-52 victory over the Badgers.

Behind DJ Bingham’s six points in the first quarter, the Badgers put up 14 points in the first quarter and led at the half 26-24. Powder Valley again outscored the Cougars in the third quarter, but in the all-important final eight minutes, Country Christian outscored the Badgers 18-10 for the victory.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.