MOLALLA – The Powder Valley girls basketball team was well on its way to an upset win over fifth-seeded Country Christian in Molalla on Friday, Feb. 24. Coming in as the 12th seed, the Badgers led at the half. The Cougars had other ideas, scoring 18 points in the final quarter and ending the Powder Valley season with a 55-52 victory over the Badgers.
Behind DJ Bingham’s six points in the first quarter, the Badgers put up 14 points in the first quarter and led at the half 26-24. Powder Valley again outscored the Cougars in the third quarter, but in the all-important final eight minutes, Country Christian outscored the Badgers 18-10 for the victory.
The Badgers defense found problems stopping Country Christian’s Annie Bafford who finished with 32 points in the win.
In the loss, scoring was extremely balanced for the Badgers. Tyler Gressley led Powder Valley with 12 points followed by Jodi Bingham’s nine points. DJ Bingham slowed some from her first quarter output, ending with eight points and Ayla Bingham and Jacey Anderson each finished with seven points.
Powder Valley closes the season with a 19-8 overall record and a third-place finish in the Old Oregon League standings. Only DJ Bingham and Madysen Leggett depart the team due to upcoming graduation with seven players returning next season as seniors.
Outlaws' season ends with loss to Gervais
WOODBURN – A season of adversity for the Enterprise girls basketball squad came to an end in round one of the Oregon School Activities Association’s 2A basketball playoffs with a 63-32 loss to the Gervais Cougars on Friday, Feb. 24.
“We had our fair share of adversity with injury, illness and 19 games in someone else’s gym this season,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield.
In the loss to the Cougars, the Outlaws saw Maci Marr lead Enterprise with 15 points. Alex Rowley ended the game with six points.
“It is always hard when the season is over especially for the seniors,” Butterfield said. “I am very proud to have gotten to be a part of the team. The girls fought hard the whole season to get to the state playoffs. This team had exceptional senior leadership from Maci (Marr), Josi (Coggins) and the Maddies (Nordtvedt and Wigen). Their impact on our team will be remembered for generations.”
Enterprise closes out the season with a 15-11 overall record and placed second to Stanfield in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference standings. After starting a tough preseason with a 5-6 record, the Outlaws finished the regular season going 9-3 prior to starting the conference playoffs.
Even with the loss of the four seasons to graduation in May, Enterprise returns three juniors and a large contingent of sophomores to next season’s team.
