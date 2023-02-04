IMBLER – The Powder Valley girls basketball win streak now stands at six games after a 38-32 victory over Imbler on Friday, Feb. 3 on the Panthers’ home court.
The win over Imbler by the Badgers is the opposite of a Jan. 12 game where the Panthers downed Powder Valley 29-26 in Powder Valley. Both teams can now claim a win on the opposition’s home floor.
Powder Valley (14-6 overall, 7-1 Old Oregon League) was scheduled to continue on the road on Saturday, Feb. 4 with an Old Oregon League game versus Joseph (6-13, 3-5).
Imbler (15-4, 6-2) was scheduled to stay home on Saturday, Feb. 4 playing host to Pine Eagle (2-18, 1-7).
Heading into the final week of league play, Powder Valley sits second in the league standings behind league-leader Nixyaawii. Imbler stands in the fourth slot with Echo one game better in the league standings.
Tigers blank Ontario in first half of easy win
LA GRANDE – The La Grande girls basketball team held the visiting Ontario squad scoreless in the first half on the way to a 57-10 Greater Oregon League victory on Friday, Feb. 3 before the La Grande faithful.
La Grande led 34-0 at intermission before adding 18 in the third quarter and with the clock running under the mercy rule in the final eight minutes, added five points.
La Grande saw seven players add points to the total led by Carlee Strand’s 15 points. Peyton Daggett equaled her jersey number with 12 points and Makenna Shorts wrapped up a shortened night with 10 points.
La Grande (11-5 overall, 3-2 Greater Oregon League) takes a break from league play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a home game versus The Dalles (8-7 overall). Note the early tipoff time of 5:30 p.m. for this matchup.
La Grande currently sits in second in the GOL standings with the season winding down and are ranked ninth in the most current OSAA rankings.
Cove upends Eagles
JOSEPH – The Cove girls basketball team picked up the squad’s second Old Oregon League victory and broke a three-game loss streak with a 34-29 win over Joseph on Friday, Feb. 3 on the road in the Eagles’ gym.
Cove (5-16 overall, 2-7 Old Oregon League) wraps up the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 on the home court versus Pine Eagle (2-18, 1-7).
Joseph (6-13, 3-5) was scheduled to stay home on Saturday, Feb. 4 hosting Powder Valley (14-6, 7-1).
Nixyaawii ends Union's winning streak
UNION – A win streak marking back to Jan. 21 for the Union girls basketball team came to a halt on Friday, Feb. 3 as the visiting Nixyaawii squad downed the Bobcats 58-36.
The Bobcats did improve their offensive output versus Nixyaawii as on Jan. 14, Union was only able to put up a 13-point game.
Union (14-9, 5-3 Old Oregon League) was scheduled to be on a bus on Saturday, Feb. 4 for a league matchup versus Echo (13-7, 7-1).
Rockets escape Elgin with win
ELGIN – The Elgin girls basketball squad was unable to come up with a season sweep on Pilot Rock/Ukiah, falling to the Rockets 49-41 on Friday, Feb. 3 in Elgin. The Huskies had previously posted a win over Pilot Rock/Ukiah, 43-37 on Jan. 12.
Elgin (7-13 overall, 3-6 Old Oregon League) will be on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a trip to Enterprise to meet the 2A Outlaws (12-8 overall).
Outlaws down Heppner again
HEPPNER – The Enterprise girls basketball team picked up their second consecutive win with a 39-30 victory over the Heppner Mustangs on Friday, Feb. 3 on the Heppner floor.
Enterprise (12-8 overall, 6-2 Blue Mountain Conference) was scheduled to take on league leading Stanfield (19-1, 7-0) on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Tiger gym.
Cougars ease past Pine Eagle
WALLOWA – Keeping the home fans happy, the Wallowa girls basketball team claimed a 53-29 win over Pine Eagle on Friday, Feb. 3 in the Cougar gym.
Wallowa (9-9 overall, 6-3 Old Oregon League) looks to pick up their third victory in a row on Friday, Feb. 10 with a trip to Powder Valley to meet the Badgers (14-6, 7-1). Powder Valley took the first meeting of the two teams, 50-47, on Jan. 21.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.