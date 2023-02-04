IMBLER – The Powder Valley girls basketball win streak now stands at six games after a 38-32 victory over Imbler on Friday, Feb. 3 on the Panthers’ home court.

The win over Imbler by the Badgers is the opposite of a Jan. 12 game where the Panthers downed Powder Valley 29-26 in Powder Valley. Both teams can now claim a win on the opposition’s home floor.

