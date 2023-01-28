PvsLa_005.jpg
La Grande's Makenna Shorts (1) dribbles down the court Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, playing against the Pendleton Buckaroos at Pendleton High School.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

LA GRANDE – Hosting the top ranked 4A team in the state and without sophomore Kayle Collman due to illness, the La Grande girls basketball team fell to the Baker Bulldogs 27-39 on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Tiger gym.

The Tigers stayed with the Bulldogs throughout the first half with the score tied at 17 points entering the locker room. Baker was able to lead by four points at the end of the third quarter and La Grande trailed by only six points with three minutes left in the game.

