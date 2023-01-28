LA GRANDE – Hosting the top ranked 4A team in the state and without sophomore Kayle Collman due to illness, the La Grande girls basketball team fell to the Baker Bulldogs 27-39 on Friday, Jan. 27 in the Tiger gym.
The Tigers stayed with the Bulldogs throughout the first half with the score tied at 17 points entering the locker room. Baker was able to lead by four points at the end of the third quarter and La Grande trailed by only six points with three minutes left in the game.
“We were forced to go out and chase Baker at that point leading to a couple of easy buckets and fouls,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “Fouls were a big part of the game. Baker was in double bonus early in the fourth quarter and we never even got into bonus.”
Wright gave credit to Baker’s Jozie Ramos for her efforts in the game.
“Jozie is the best player we have seen this year,” he said. “I was extremely pleased with our defensive efforts throughout and pleased that other players stepped up.”
The loss drops the Lady Tigers to 10-5 overall and a Greater Oregon League record of 2-2. La Grande is back at home on Friday, Feb. 3 with the other Tigers in town for a 6 p.m. game. Ontario currently sits at 1-12 overall and a 0-4 league showing and fell to La Grande on Jan. 13 in a 56-17 game.
Imbler ekes out win in Cove
COVE – Playing on the road and before a packed gym, the Imbler girls basketball team came away with a 33-30 victory over Cove in Old Oregon League action on Friday, Jan. 27.
Although the game marked a second win by the Panthers over the Leopards this season, this game was much closer. On Jan. 6, Imbler rolled to an easy 56-33 victory against Cove.
Imbler (14-3 overall, 5-1 OOL) was scheduled to continue league play on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a trip to Wallowa (7-8, 4-2). The Panthers won the first matchup, 41-39.
Cove (4-15 overall, 1-6 1A Old Oregon League), attempts to get to winning on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a road trip to Wallowa. The Cougars won the first game, 40-35.
Badgers rout Spartans
POWEDER VALLEY – The Powder Valley girls basketball team made it five straight wins, rolling over the Pine Eagle Spartans 58-19 in the Badger gym on Friday, Jan. 27 in an Old Oregon League matchup.
Powder Valley started the game off with a 14-point first quarter before the Badger defense stepped up in the second quarter to hold the Spartans scoreless in the second quarter. At the half, Powder Valley was cruising 31-9.
Adding 27 points in the second half, the Badgers again stepped up in the final eight minutes to hold Pine Eagle to a single point to finish out the game.
Eight Badgers had points on the scoreboard led by DJ Bingham’s 14 points. Jodi Bingham posted 12 points and Jacey Anderson finished with 10 points.
Powder Valley (13-6 overall, 6-1 OOL) is back to the practice floor before taking to the road on Friday, Feb. 3 with a league game versus Imbler (14-3, 5-1). The rematch with the Panthers marks Powder Valley again meeting the team that handed the Badgers their lone league loss of the season, a 29-26 defeat on Dec. 30.
Wallowa topples Joseph on the road
JOSEPH – The Wallowa girls basketball team upped their Old Oregon League record to 4-2 with a 38-25 win over Joseph on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Eagle gym.
With the victory, the Lady Cougars have now won four of their last five games.
Wallowa (7-8 overall, 4-2 OOL) was scheduled to return home to play before the home fans on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a game versus Imbler (14-3, 5-1).
Imbler currently sits fourth in the league standings with the Cougars at sixth.
Joseph (6-11, 3-3) was scheduled to try and break a two-game loss streak with a game on Saturday, Jan. 28 versus Pine Eagle (1-17, 0-6) in the Spartan gym.
TigerScots upend Enterprise
WESTON-McEWEN – On the road in Blue Mountain Conference play, the Enterprise girls basketball team came out of the wrong end of the score, falling to the Weston-McEwen TigerScots 42-35 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Enterprise (10-8 overall, 4-2 BMC) was scheduled to return to the Outlaw gym on Saturday to host the Irrigon Knights (10-6, 2-3).
