ENTERPRISE – The Enterprise girls basketball team ended the weekend’s play still perfect in the Blue Mountain Conference with a 3-0 mark.
The Outlaws traveled to Grant Union on Friday, Jan. 13 and after being down at the half by five points, rallied in the second half for a 42-23 win. Alex Rowley led Enterprise in the victory with 15 points and Maci Marr added nine points.
Returning home on Saturday, Jan. 14, Enterprise welcomed the TigerScots of Weston-McEwen.
“The girls played the best half of the season in the first half,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. “In the second half, Weston-McEwen eroded part of that lead but the girls weathered the storm and got the win.”
Leading 31-10 at halftime, the Outlaws held on for a 49-34 victory. Nevaeh James stepped up with 14 points with Rowley adding 12 points.
“Overall, I was really happy with how the girls handled the weekend,” Butterfield added. “Friday was a late-night road trip and on Saturday, the team played with an abundance of energy."
The Enterprise coach is pleased with the rebounding efforts of the Outlaws.
“I want to recognize Maddie Nordtvedt and Josi Coggins for their efforts to the boards this weekend,” said Butterfield.
Enterprise (9-6 overall, 3-0 BMC) stays on the home court and in league play with a Friday, Jan. 20 game versus Heppner (6-9, 1-2). Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Wallowa girls secure weekend split
PINE EAGLE – The Wallowa girls basketball team holds a 2-1 1A Old Oregon League record after a split weekend of league contests.
The Cougars fell in a close 41-39 game on Friday, Jan. 13 to Imbler before bouncing back on Saturday, Jan. 14, rolling to a 37-12 victory in Pine Eagle over the Spartans.
Wallowa (4-7 overall) now looks to build on the win, returning home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to host the combined team of Pilot Rock/Ukiah (5-9 overall). Although league opponents, the game is listed as a non-league contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. versus the Rockets.
Joseph girls sweep weekend play
COVE – The Joseph girls basketball team woke up Sunday with the knowledge of a successful weekend of play.
The Eagles made the hometown fans pleased on Friday, Jan. 13 with a 37-26 win over Pine Eagle.
Taking to the road on Saturday, Jan. 14, Joseph downed Cove, 41-30. Both games counted toward Joseph’s Old Oregon League record.
Joseph (5-9 overall, 2-1 OOL is back at home on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a league matchup versus Imbler (12-2, 3-0). The game begins at 6 p.m. with the Eagles facing the sixth-ranked 1A team in the state.
Cove (3-12, 0-3), facing a four-game losing-streak, returns home on Friday, Jan. 20 to host Wallowa (4-7, 2-1) with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Elgin takes down Rockets, Huskies
HELIX – The Elgin girls basketball team upped their Old Oregon League record to 2-1 with a 42-37 victory over the Griswold Grizzlies on Friday, Jan. 13 in Helix. The win came after a 43-37 victory over Pilot Rock/Ukiah the previous day.
Elgin (6-8 overall, 2-1 OOL) next faces a test as the Huskies host the Golden Eagles of Nixyaawii (12-3, 2-1), the state’s fourth ranked 1A team. The Golden Eagles and the Huskies hit the court starting at 6 p.m.
Union suffers tough loss to Nixyaawii
MISSION – The Union girls basketball squad suffered its worst defeat of the year, falling to Nixyaawii, 47-13 on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game marked the first Old Oregon League loss of the season for the Bobcats.
Union (10-7 overall, 2-1 OOL) returns home on Friday, Jan. 20 to take on Echo (7-5, 2-0) in an attempt to hand the Cougars their first league loss. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
