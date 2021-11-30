IMBLER — Imbler will look to incorporate a mixture of experience and youth into a successful girls basketball team this season.
The Panthers return six upperclassmen to lead a team that will be supplemented by 14 freshmen and sophomores. It is a bit of a chemistry experiment for head coach Darci Sweet and her team coming off an 0-7 pandemic-shortened season.
“Win-loss, it didn’t go as well as it could have, but just getting that time in the gym and having the chance to work together helped us,” Sweet said.
The Panthers have a four-year varsity post player in Joelle Treat returning. She is the team’s go-to option, but Sweet said it is her growth as a leader that has impressed her the most.
“She has really worked on finding a way to become a scoring threat for us,” Sweet said. “She is a great rebounder.”
She is joined by fellow seniors Audree Treat, Joelle’s cousin, and Kendra Counsell. Treat handles the point guard duties with Counsell working next to her as a shooting guard. Three juniors also return in Elidia Rivas, Alyssa Jennings and Sadie Bingaman.
Rivas joins Joelle Treat in the post to give the Panthers size and experience, entering her third year on varsity. She will help offset the graduation of Anika McDonald. Jennings and Bingaman both have experience at the guard positions.
Sweet knows the six upperclassmen will play an important role in helping develop their young teammates.
“With all those freshmen, the majority of them have been in our program since the fourth grade,” she said. “It is a ton of young, eager and athletic girls. They need leadership from the girls who have been in the varsity program for three and four years.”
Sweet said several freshmen will have the opportunity to carve out a role for the varsity team, with some bringing a different dynamic to the floor.
“There are a couple of great athletes in that group,” Sweet said. “Defensively, I feel like we will have more speed and quickness than we have had in the past, which allows us to do some other things.”
Sweet is using practices and the early season to help determine what the identity of this team will be. Youth provides possibilities, but also has its challenges. The team’s size gives it opportunity in the paint, but there still is a need to identify who will be the shooters on the perimeter.
“We are trying to build our culture,” Sweet said. “We are trying to establish routines and make sure everyone understands the system with so many new faces.”
Imbler begins its season Wednesday, Dec. 1, when it hosts Union.
