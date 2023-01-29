WALLOWA – They say you need to be successful on the road to succeed in the Old Oregon League. If true, the Imbler girls basketball team is well on their way after a two-game winning weekend.
After taking care of Cove on Friday, Jan. 27 by a score of 33-30, the Panthers made the trip to Wallowa on Saturday, Jan. 28 and downed the Cougars 47-32.
Imbler was slow at the start, only scoring six points in the first quarter. A 17-point second quarter did provide the Panthers a 23-15 halftime lead. Imbler put up 14 points in the third quarter and closed out the game with a 10-point final quarter while holding Wallowa to 17 points in the second half.
The Panthers saw both Paiten Braseth and Rachael Stirewalt put in 14 points against the Cougars. Elidia Rivas added eight points.
For Wallowa, Abby Straight finished the game with nine points and Sophie Moeller added eight points.
Imbler (15-3 overall, 6-1 Old Oregon League) returns home after the weekend road trip on Friday, Feb. 3 to host Powder Valley (13-6, 6-1). The Panthers and Badgers take to the court at 6 p.m.
Wallowa (7-9, 4-3) looks to rebound from the loss on Thursday, Feb. 2, with a home game against Cove (4-15, 1-6). Game time is 6 p.m.
Outlaws bounce back to earn win
ENTERPRISE – After suffering a 42-35 road loss to the Weston-McEwen TigerScots on Friday, Jan. 27, the Enterprise girls basketball team bounced back on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a 49-27 victory over Irrigon in the Outlaws' gym.
“I was really happy with how the girls came to play after losing on Friday,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. “Our team played their best defense this year and Josi Coggins and Maddie Nordtvedt dominated the boards.”
Versus the Knights, Enterprise found action from both starters and bench players. Alex Rowley finished with 22 points while Josi Coggins added an additional 10 points to the total.
"Tessa Duncan and Kimber Stein came off the bench and contributed valuable minutes,” Butterfield said. “As always, Maci Marr kept out team composed and in control. It is impossible to put in the book what she does for this team.”
The win on Saturday halted a two-game skid for the Outlaws after falling to both the TigerScots and league-leading Stanfield.
Enterprise (11-8 overall, 5-2 Blue Mountain Conference) returns to the road on Friday, Feb. 3 with a visit to the Mustangs of Heppner (7-12 overall, 2-5). In their previous meeting this season, Enterprise was able to take a slim 29-26 victory.
Eagles fall to Spartans
HALFWAY – The Joseph girls basketball team saw Pine Eagle avenge an earlier loss with a 37-30 win over the Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Joseph had previously downed the Lady Spartans 37-26 on Jan. 13 in the Eagles gym. The loss marks the third successive loss for Joseph with the last victory coming on Jan. 19.
Joseph (6-12 overall, 3-4 Old Oregon League) looks to get back on track on Friday, Feb. 3 as it hosts Cove (4-15, 1-6) with a tipoff time of 6 p.m. The Eagles took a road win over the Leopards 41-30 on Jan. 14.
Elgin tops Griswold for second time
ELGIN – Prior to the Elgin boys grabbing their second win of the year, the Elgin girls basketball started a perfect night for Huskies fans with a 45-24 victory over Griswold on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Elgin gym.
The win ended a three-game skid for the Huskies and marked the second win this season over the Grizzlies by the Elgin girls.
Elgin (7-11 overall, 3-4 Old Oregon League) next get on the bus for a trip to Nixyaawii on Thursday, Feb. 2 to meet the Golden Eagles (15-3, 5-1).
