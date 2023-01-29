Rachael Stirewalt Imbler basketball

Imbler's Rachael Stirewalt brings the ball upcourt during a game in the 2022-23 season. 

 Ryan Browne/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA – They say you need to be successful on the road to succeed in the Old Oregon League. If true, the Imbler girls basketball team is well on their way after a two-game winning weekend.

After taking care of Cove on Friday, Jan. 27 by a score of 33-30, the Panthers made the trip to Wallowa on Saturday, Jan. 28 and downed the Cougars 47-32.

