lg girls one.jpg

La Grande’s Makenna Shorts lines up for a free throw after being fouled flanked by Ontario’s Mariaya Mireles during a game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com

ONTARIO – The La Grande girls basketball team scored early and placed the Greater Oregon League game against the Ontario Tigers out of reach early in a 56-17 rout Friday, Jan. 13. The final eight minutes of the contest was played under the required “mercy rule” of a running clock.

La Grande freshman Peyton Daggett started the scoring at the 6 minute, 38 second mark of the first quarter, driving down the middle for the first points on the board. La Grande led at the end of the first quarter 15-4 and extended that out to 27-10 at the half.

