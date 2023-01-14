ONTARIO – The La Grande girls basketball team scored early and placed the Greater Oregon League game against the Ontario Tigers out of reach early in a 56-17 rout Friday, Jan. 13. The final eight minutes of the contest was played under the required “mercy rule” of a running clock.
La Grande freshman Peyton Daggett started the scoring at the 6 minute, 38 second mark of the first quarter, driving down the middle for the first points on the board. La Grande led at the end of the first quarter 15-4 and extended that out to 27-10 at the half.
The third quarter saw La Grande put up an additional 18 points and adding 11 points in the final eight minutes.
“I actually liked the play I saw from the group at the end of the game,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “Off the bench, they were patient and played for the right shot.”
Wright said his team is still not at the point he expects for this time of the year -- yet.
“We showed good aggression tonight,” he said. “We are still looking for leadership on this team, that one or two players that are going to step up and lead this team in the tough game.”
That leadership Wright is searching for may come from seniors Addy Dunlap and Carlee Jensen.
“We are improving and we are now seeing the chemistry on this team,” said Dunlap. “I am excited to get the chance to play Baker again. I like the way the younger players on the team are starting to step up.”
“We are working together as a team really well at this point,” Jensen added. “We played a good first half against Baker and I can’t wait until next time. I think we are going far this year.”
Eight La Grande players had points in the win over Ontario led by Kayle Collman’s 16. Makenna Shorts added 11 points and Jensen put in nine points.
La Grande (9-4 overall, 1-1 GOL) is on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to meet the Buckaroos of Pendleton (5-10, 1-0) for a league matchup.
Panthers run winning streak to nine
IMBLER – The ninth straight victory for the Imbler girls basketball team did not come easy as the Panthers had to hold off the Wallowa Cougars for a slim 41-39 overtime Old Oregon League win on Friday, Jan. 13 in the Imbler gym.
This game was a margin of two points throughout with Imbler holding a 15-13 advantage at the half. The Panthers found their offense in the third quarter, adding 16 points but stalled in the fourth quarter with only four points. The Cougars had balanced scoring in the second half, adding 11 points in both the third and fourth quarters.
As it was in the first half, Imbler outscored Wallowa by a mere two points in the overtime period, 6-4, for the win.
Rachael Stirewalt led the Panthers with 15 points followed by Paiten Braseth’s 10 points. Braseth had five of Imbler’s six points in the overtime period.
In the heartbreaking loss, Wallowa was led by Zoe Hermans and her 17 points. Sophie Moeller added 11 points.
Wallowa (3-7 overall, 1-1 OOL) was scheduled to hit the road on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a league game versus Pine Eagle (1-13, 0-2).
Imbler (12-2, 3-0) looks to make it ten straight on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a road game in Joseph (4-9 overall, 1-1 1A Old Oregon League).
Eagles get first league win
JOSEPH – The Joseph girls basketball team are now .500 in 1A Old Oregon League play after a 37-26 win over Pine Eagle on Friday, Jan. 13 in the Eagles' home gym.
Joseph (4-9 overall, 1-1 OOL) was scheduled to continue league play on Saturday, Jan. 14 with a game in Cove versus the Leopards (3-11 overall, 0-2 OOL). Cove comes into the game on a three-game losing streak.
