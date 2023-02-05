STANFIELD – The Enterprise girls basketball team is finally home after two games on the road on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.
In Heppner on Friday, the Outlaws downed the Mustangs 39-30.
“I was happy with how we shot the ball and controlled the boards in Heppner,” said Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield.
Alex Rowley led the Outlaws with 13 points with Nevaeh James adding 12 points. Maci Marr finished her night with eight points.
The results were not the same on Saturday as Enterprise stepped into the Tiger gym in Stanfield. Seeing the Tigers shoot from the perimeter, Enterprise fell by a 65-31 score.
“We just were not able to contain their shooters,” Butterfield said. “They had seven girls make 12 3-pointers.”
In the loss, Josi Coggins contributed 12 points to the Outlaw score with Marr putting in seven points.
Enterprise (12-9 overall, 6-3 Blue Mountain Conference) will depart conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a home game versus 1A Elgin (7-13 overall). The Huskies and Outlaws will take the court at 6 p.m.
Badgers' winning streak reaches seven
JOSEPH – After posting a road victory of 40-29 over Joseph on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Powder Valley girls basketball squad has now won their last seven games.
Powder Valley (15-6 overall, 8-1 Old Oregon League) goes for win number eight on Friday, Jan. 10 back in the Badger gym versus the visiting Wallowa Cougars with a start time of 6 p.m.
Joseph (6-14, 3-6) looks to break a five-game skid with a final game on Friday, Feb. 10 in Imbler (16-4, 7-2).
Bobcats avenge January loss to Echo
ECHO – On Jan. 20, the Echo girls basketball team roared into Union and claimed a 39-33 victory over the Bobcats. Fast forward to Saturday, Feb. 4 and the Union girls were provided the same chance in the Cougar gymnasium.
Facing the fourth-ranked team in the Old Oregon League standings, the Bobcats avenged the Jan. 20 loss with a 37-33 victory on the road over Echo.
Union (15-9 overall, 6-3 OOL) welcomes Griswold (4-14, 0-9) for the final game of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 back in the Bobcat gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Panthers shut down hapless Pine Eagle
IMBLER – The Imbler girls basketball team’s defense held Pine Eagle to a mere five points in a 46-5 drubbing on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Imbler.
Imbler (16-4 overall, 7-2 Old Oregon League) is back home again for the final regular season game of the year hosting Joseph (6-14, 3-6) on Friday, Feb. 10. Game time is 6 p.m.
