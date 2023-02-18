PENDLETON – The Enterprise girls basketball team will meet the Stanfield Tigers for a Blue Mountain Conference title after downing Weston-McEwen, 57-41 on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Outlaws took control early in this one, scoring 21 points in the first eight minutes while holding the TigerScots to only four points. Enterprise added 12 points in the second quarter and held a commanding 33-13 margin at the half. The perimeter shooting for Enterprise was outstanding as the Outlaws shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, a 71% showing.
The hot hands did cool somewhat in the second half as Enterprise was outscored 28-24 but with the large lead stemming from the first half, the Outlaws cruised to the win.
Alex Rowley led the charge for Enterprise, scoring 19 points and adding 13 rebounds. Nevaeh James added 12 points and Maci Marr finished the game with 10 points to go with three steals.
The win propels Enterprise into the championship game versus Stanfield (23-1 overall, 10-0 Blue Mountain Conference) on Saturday, Feb. 18 with the two teams taking the court in Pendleton at 6 p.m.
The Tigers hold a two-game advantage stemming from regular season games between Stanfield and Enterprise during the season.
Badgers fall to Echo
BAKER – The Powder Valley girls basketball team is scheduled to meet Union in the consolation bracket of the 1A Old Oregon League tournament after a 51-34 loss to Echo on Friday, Feb. 17 at Baker High School.
The game marked the first meeting of Powder Valley and Echo this season with the Badgers finishing the regular season second in the league standings and the Cougars placing third in the league standings.
Powder Valley was scheduled to meet Union on Saturday, Feb. at 11 a.m. for the battle for third place.
