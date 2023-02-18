PENDLETON – The Enterprise girls basketball team will meet the Stanfield Tigers for a Blue Mountain Conference title after downing Weston-McEwen, 57-41 on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Pendleton Convention Center.

The Outlaws took control early in this one, scoring 21 points in the first eight minutes while holding the TigerScots to only four points. Enterprise added 12 points in the second quarter and held a commanding 33-13 margin at the half. The perimeter shooting for Enterprise was outstanding as the Outlaws shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, a 71% showing.

