PENDLETON – After a convincing win over Weston-McEwen on Friday, Feb. 17, the Enterprise girls basketball team advanced to the finals of the Blue Mountain Conference in Pendleton on Saturday, Feb. 18. Taking the court versus league leading Stanfield, Enterprise suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tigers and placed second in tournament play.

The 57-41 win over the TigerScots came from hot shooting according to Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. Leading by 20 points at the half, the Outlaws saw scoring from a number of players.

