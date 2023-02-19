PENDLETON – After a convincing win over Weston-McEwen on Friday, Feb. 17, the Enterprise girls basketball team advanced to the finals of the Blue Mountain Conference in Pendleton on Saturday, Feb. 18. Taking the court versus league leading Stanfield, Enterprise suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tigers and placed second in tournament play.
The 57-41 win over the TigerScots came from hot shooting according to Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield. Leading by 20 points at the half, the Outlaws saw scoring from a number of players.
“The girls shot the ball really well Friday,” said Butterfield. “Maci (Marr) hit three 3s in the first quarter and Alex (Rowley) made one in the first and second quarters. Neveah (James) hit some bank shots from the wing.”
Rowley finished the game with 21 points while James added 12 points. Marr had 10 for the game.
Facing Stanfield for the conference title, the game did not go as planned.
“We didn’t have many good moments against Stanfield,” Butterfield commented on the 56-23 loss.
Rowley led in the loss with six points followed by Marr’s five points.
Enterprise finishes the regular season with a 15-10 overall record and a 7-3 2A Blue Mountain Conference showing. With the second-place finish in the tournament, the Outlaws are preparing for the first round of the OSAA 2A state basketball playoffs.
Tigers dropped by Bulldogs again
BAKER – The Baker girls basketball team continued to have La Grande’s number, winning for the third time this season over the Lady Tigers in league playoff action on Saturday, Feb. 18 in a 55-26 game.
La Grande stayed close to Baker in the first quarter but started to fall back in the second quarter and saw the Bulldogs run away with the game in the second half.
The loss drops the Tigers to a 14-6 overall record to go with a 4-2 Greater Oregon League record.
Badgers edge Bobcats for third
BAKER – Playing for third place in the Old Oregon League tournament in Baker on Saturday, Feb. 18, the Powder Valley girls basketball team grabbed a 38-36 victory over the Union Bobcats.
With the win, Powder Valley (18-7 overall, 9-1 Old Oregon League) advances to the state tournament with a Tuesday, Feb. 21 game versus North Lake/Paisley (11-7 overall).
Union ends the regular season with a 18-11 overall record and an 8-3 Old Oregon League record. The Bobcats now prepare for the opening round of the 1A state basketball tournament versus Trout Lake (20-5 overall) on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.