LA GRANDE – The La Grande girls’ basketball squad wrapped up a perfect weekend with a 52-41 victory over Madras on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Tiger gym. The victory added to a Friday win over Crook County by a score of 39-34.
“I am extremely pleased with the progress of the team this week,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “We have made significant changes in defensive philosophy and the players have really bought in and executed.”
In addition to defensive changes, Wright said points on the board are beginning to come from a number of other sources.
“Different players are stepping up and making big contributions on the offensive end which makes us much harder to defend,” he said. That back-to-back wins over good teams was a lot of fun.”
The scoring versus Madras proved to be quite even as La Grande put up 11 points in both the first and second quarters and led 22-17 at the half. Adding 11 points again in the third quarter, the Tigers closed out the game with a 19-point final quarter to take the win.
Seven La Grande players were responsible for putting points on the board led by Makenna Shorts and her 21 points, 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Peyton Daggett added 11 points.
La Grande (8-3 overall) takes their four-game win streak on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for a 4A Greater Oregon League opener in Baker. The Tigers start the league season against the Bulldogs (9-1 overall), the second ranked 4A team in the state.
Cougars' upset bid falls short
WALLOWA – Facing a top 10 team according to the 1A rankings, the Wallowa girls basketball team came up short of pulling an upset, falling to the Jordan Valley Mustangs 42-31 on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Wallowa.
The Cougars (3-6 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League) are back in league action after the non-league loss to Jordan Valley, traveling to Imbler (10-2 overall, 1-0 OOL) on Friday, Jan. 13. The game marks again Wallowa taking on a top-ranked team as the Panthers hold down seventh in the current OSAA poll.
