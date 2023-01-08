LA GRANDE – The La Grande girls’ basketball squad wrapped up a perfect weekend with a 52-41 victory over Madras on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Tiger gym. The victory added to a Friday win over Crook County by a score of 39-34.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress of the team this week,” said La Grande coach Brian Wright. “We have made significant changes in defensive philosophy and the players have really bought in and executed.”

